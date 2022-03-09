Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

HUL Appoints Madhusudhan Rao, Deepak Subramanian In Management Committee

Rao has been appointed as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, while Subramanian has been named as Executive Director, Home Care.

HUL Appoints Madhusudhan Rao, Deepak Subramanian In Management Committee
Hindustan Unilever Limted.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 5:44 pm

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Wednesday said it has appointed Madhusudhan Rao and Deepak Subramanian to its management committee.
    
Rao has been appointed as Executive Director, Beauty & Wellbeing and Personal Care, while Subramanian has been named as Executive Director, Home Care.
    
Rao takes over from Priya Nair, who will move into her new global role as Chief Marketing Officer for Beauty & Wellbeing.
     
Similarly, Subramanian takes over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.

Rao is currently Executive Vice President – Home and Hygiene, Unilever. He joined HUL in 1991. 
    
On the other hand, Subramanian, currently Vice President Home Care, Southeast Asia / ANZ (SEAA) & Global Head, Fabric Enhancers, joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee.
    
"I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever’s high science and technology credentials," Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said in a statement.
    
Subramanian has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth, he added.
    
"He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in startup business verticals. I am certain that they will take the business to the next level of performance," Mehta stated.

Related stories

Hindustan Unilever Appoints Nitin Paranjpe As Non-Executive Chairman

High Inflation Likely To Bite Into FMCG Sector’s Volume Growth In 2022

Hindustan Unilever Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta To Be Next FICCI President

Tags

Business National Hindustan Unilever Limited Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL HUL Management FMCG Sector FMCG Company FMCG Firms FMCG Industry FMCG FMCG Products FMCG Firm
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Review: Simple, Elegant, And Good Value-For-Money

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan

Living Up To A Legacy: Ms Kadhambari S. Viswanathan