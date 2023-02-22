Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

HDFC Bank, Lulu Exchange To Launch ‘RemitNow2India’ To Boost India-Middle East Cross-Border Payments

Home Business
Outlook Money

HDFC Bank, Lulu Exchange To Launch ‘RemitNow2India’ To Boost India-Middle East Cross-Border Payments

‘RemitNow2India’ initiative will enable remittances to India from the middle east through HDFC Bank’s online and mobile banking powered by LuLu Exchange

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2023 6:25 pm

The HDFC Bank on Wednesday announced its partnership with the UAE-based financial services company Lulu Exchange to strengthen cross-border payments between India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Both sides have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enable remittances to India through HDFC’s online and mobile banking powered by LuLu Exchange. In a press release, the bank said they will launch the ‘RemitNow2India’ service for quick money transfer from UAE.

In the first phase, the bank said, the partnership will draw on the Lulu Exchange’s expertise and regulatory framework to launch the ‘RemitNow2India’, a digital inward remittance service, which will allow individuals in the UAE to send money to any bank account in India via IMPS and NEFT through HDFC Bank’s digital banking channels.

Related stories

HDFC Bank, LuLu Exchange Ink Deal To Enhance Cross-Border Payments Between India-Gulf Region

HDFC AMC Launches HDFC MNC Fund: NFO From Feb 17-March 3: Is It Worth Exploring?

HDFC Raises Rs 25,000 Crore Through Non-Convertible Debentures

They will also strengthen their existing relationship. Currently, the LuLu Financial Group operates the LuLu Forex and LuLu Finserv, a non-banking financial company (NBFC) division.

Commenting on their partnership, Arvind Vohra, the group head of retail branch banking of HDFC Bank, said: “The partnership builds on each other’s strengths. While HDFC Bank potentially gains access to remittances from Lulu Exchange’s employees, customers, and other stakeholders, Lulu Exchange can capitalise on a trusted name with a vast network.”

He added people in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly the Indian diaspora, can send money “conveniently and in a seamless manner into the country.

On his part, Adeeb Ahamed, the managing director of LuLu Financial Group, said: the partnership with HDFC Bank will “enable our remittance-as-a-service platform on their digital banking solutions”.

He said, “The UAE-India payments corridor is one of the largest in the world, and this partnership will build upon existing capabilities to ease money transfer for thousands of Indian expats living in the UAE, while setting the foundation for the eventual integration of this service in other parts of GCC where we have a presence.”

The HDFC Bank said both sides will leverage each other’s “goodwill, trust, regulatory tech, and vast service network to extend this partnership through a series of online and offline initiatives”.

Tags

Business HDFC Bank HDFC Lulu Exchange Cross Border Payments Middle East UAE Digital Banking GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council)
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

The Politics Of Humanitarian Assistance And How Disasters Get Entangled In Geopolitics

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat