GST collection in February crossed Rs 1.3 lakh crore, a growth of 18 per cent over the year-ago period, the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The government collected Rs 1,33,026 crore GST in the month of February.

This is the fifth time that the GST collection has crossed the Rs 1.3 lakh crore mark. The highest monthly GST collection has been Rs 1.39 lakh crore in the month of April 2021.

"The revenues for the month of February 2022 are 18% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year and 26% higher than the GST revenues in February 2020," the official release said.

The gross GST revenue collected in February 2022 is Rs 1,33,026 crore of which CGST is Rs 24,435 crore, SGST is Rs 30,779 crore, IGST is Rs 67,471crore (including ₹33,837 crore collected on import of goods) and cess is Rs 10,340 crore.

During the month, revenues from import of goods was 38% higher and the revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) are 12% higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.