Google Play Launches UPI Autopay In India: Report

Google Play has reportedly introduced Unified Payments Interface (UPI) Autopay for subscription-based transactions on Google Play in India. With updated UPI features, Google is stepping up to improve the interface, which has become the most popular mobile payment method in India for P2P and merchant transactions.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the UPI Autopay, which was introduced by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) under UPI 2.0, allows users to make regular payments using any UPI application that supports this feature.

"Google Play has been committed to giving users safe and convenient ways to pay for their favourite apps and games – while helping developers of all sizes transact with millions of users globally and build successful businesses on the platform," the Economic Times cited Google Play’s statement.

“We are always looking at adding popular and effective forms of payment around the world to ensure people can pay for apps and in-app content conveniently," the Economic Times quoted Saurabh Agarwal, head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand as saying.

As per the report, users need to click on the payment method in the shopping cart, choose "Pay with UPI," and then authorise the purchase in a supported UPI app after choosing a subscription plan to purchase.

Google Play decided to implement this payment method shortly after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) criticised the tech giant in two verdicts. On October 20, CCI reportedly fined Google Rs. 1,337.76 crores for abusing its dominant position in a number of countries through the Android operating system. On October 25, as per reports, CCI again imposed Google with another fine of Rs. 936.44 crores and ordered the company to refrain from placing any limitations on app developers' use of outside payment processing services for Play Store and in-app transactions.

