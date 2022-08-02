Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Gold, Silver Price Today: Gold Prices Go Up Sharply, Silver Remains Unchanged Today

Gold Price Today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 51,650 while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 47,350. 

undefined

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 12:30 pm

Gold price today increased sharply by Rs 270 per 10 grams of 24 carat gold today while the prices of silver remained unchanged in the country. 

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs. 51,650 while 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 47,350. 

The price of 1 kg of silver is at Rs 58,000 in India.

Related stories

Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged On Tuesday

Meanwhile, 10 grams of  22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,500 in Delhi, Rs 47,350 Mumbai,  Rs 48,200 in Chennai, and Rs 47,350 in Kolkata.

On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at 
Rs 51,820 in Delhi, Rs 51,650 Mumbai,  Rs 52,580 in Chennai, and Rs 51,650 in Kolkata.

The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs 58,000 for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after dropping Rs 400 yesterday. 

The gold and silver rates fluctuate every day due to the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, interest rates, among other factors. The rate of gold jewellery also differs across the country due to taxes imposed by states, excise duty and varying making charges. 

The price of silver in India is determined by changes in prices internationally. It also depends on the movement of the rupee against the dollar.

In the international market, Gold prices hit a four-week high on Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in U.S. Treasury yields boosted demand for the safe-haven metal amid mounting worries over an economic slowdown. Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,778.69 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT, its highest since July 5. U.S. gold futures gained 0.2% to $1,791.10 per ounce, said a Reuters report.

Tags

Business National Gold Gold Prices Gold Demand Increases India Digital Gold Silver Prices
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video

Height Of Misinformation, Feat. Hima Video