Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business
Outlook Money

Flexpool Suspends Russian Operations; Infosys Launches Metaverse Project; Ethereum up 6%

Flexpool, the world’s 5th largest Ethereum mining pool, stops services in Russia due to ongoing war with Ukraine. Ethereum gain 6 per cent, Shiba Inu up 4 per cent.

Flexpool Suspends Russian Operations; Infosys Launches Metaverse Project; Ethereum up 6%
Ethereum Concept

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 10:46 am

Flexpool, the world’s fifth largest Ethereum (ETH) mining pool, has decided to stop all its mining services in Russia and is refunding Russian users who are already on the network. Meanwhile, Indian IT company Infosys has launched ‘Infosys Metaverse Foundy’ to help its enterprise customers deploy their metaverse projects faster and efficiently.

Related stories

How The Russia-Ukraine Crisis Will Hit The Common Man

Meta Announces AI-Powered Metaverse Project; Crypto Market Down

Interest In Virtual Metaverse Land Rises But Risks Remain

The global crypto market cap increased by 4.09 per cent at $1.8 trillion. The crypto trading volume is however down by 36.28 per cent at $96.11 billion at 8.43 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $39,580.15, higher by 2.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 6.43 per cent at $2,807.39.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 7.02 per cent at $0.9197, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was also up by 7.81 per cent at $0.8478; its market cap was at $5,596,168,505. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 4.37 per cent at $380.64, while Solana (SOL) was also up by 3.73 per cent at $93.09 and Polkadot (DOT) by 11.36 per cent at $17.94.

Today’s top gainer was Battle Inu (BINU), which was up by 3612.24 per cent at $0.00000000001495. The top loser was The Luxury Coin (TLB), which was down by 63.54 per cent at $18.01.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 5.14 per cent at $0.1287. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04837. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 4.61 per cent at $0.00002509.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 6.61 per cent at $0.0000008073. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 7.21 per cent at $0.00003435, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 2.42 per cent at $0.01995.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 4.92 per cent at $20,352.29, while Terra (LUNA) was up by a massive 10.58 per cent at $74.05. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.51 per cent at $80.46, Uniswap (UNI) gained 4.78 per cent to trade at $9.29, and Aave (AAVE) rose 12.66 per cent to $140.60.

Latest Update

Flexpool said that while they do not get involved in politics, this ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is something else.“This is a war that may end the world. It certainly is ending the lives of many innocent people in Eastern Europe. The pool doesn't want to profit off the crisis or fund it indirectly, so is cancelling all services to Russian IP addresses and paying outstanding balances to affected users, said Flexpool spokesperson in their telegram channel, reported Coindesk.

Infosys has launched its metaverse foundry to enable enterprises to deploy their metaverse projects faster by leveraging technologies and expertise developed by Infosys. Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys said, “The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes, and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space,” reported the Hindubusinessline.com

Tags

Business Crypto Ethereum Infosys Russia-Ukraine Tensions Bitcoin Shiba Inu Dogecoin Cardano Algorand Cryptocurrency Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

What Is SWIFT? How A Ban On Russia Will Impact India And Other Countries Too

What Is SWIFT? How A Ban On Russia Will Impact India And Other Countries Too

Will the RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Based on Blockchain Technology Be a Big Boon For India?

How Deep Is The Indian Crypto Advertisement Market?

Commodity, Raw Material Prices May See Steady Rise Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Steel Association

Gold Bond Issue Price Fixed At Rs 5,109/gm; Subscription Opens February 28

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine.

Pincer Move

A carnival reveler in a costume is seen at the start of the street carnival in Cologne, Germany.

Party All Night

Bella Hadid, leads other models, as they wear creations as part of the Fendi Fall/Winter 2022-2023 fashion collection, as guests record the show on their cell phones during the Fashion Week in Milan, Italy.

Fairies On The Ramp

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs