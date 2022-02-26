Flexpool Suspends Russian Operations; Infosys Launches Metaverse Project; Ethereum up 6%

Flexpool, the world’s fifth largest Ethereum (ETH) mining pool, has decided to stop all its mining services in Russia and is refunding Russian users who are already on the network. Meanwhile, Indian IT company Infosys has launched ‘Infosys Metaverse Foundy’ to help its enterprise customers deploy their metaverse projects faster and efficiently.

The global crypto market cap increased by 4.09 per cent at $1.8 trillion. The crypto trading volume is however down by 36.28 per cent at $96.11 billion at 8.43 am, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $39,580.15, higher by 2.11 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 6.43 per cent at $2,807.39.

Infosys Living Labs’ multi-tiered digital infrastructure comprising technology, processes & people, includes several #metaverse technology investments, platforms and accelerators to build solutions and immersive experiences. https://t.co/ST588ZWzss #InfosysMetaverseFoundry pic.twitter.com/I8UmBMaJ6h — Infosys (@Infosys) February 24, 2022

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 7.02 per cent at $0.9197, Algorand (ALGO), which is known as the Ethereum killer, was also up by 7.81 per cent at $0.8478; its market cap was at $5,596,168,505. Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 4.37 per cent at $380.64, while Solana (SOL) was also up by 3.73 per cent at $93.09 and Polkadot (DOT) by 11.36 per cent at $17.94.

Today’s top gainer was Battle Inu (BINU), which was up by 3612.24 per cent at $0.00000000001495. The top loser was The Luxury Coin (TLB), which was down by 63.54 per cent at $18.01.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 5.14 per cent at $0.1287. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.04837. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was also up by 4.61 per cent at $0.00002509.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a gain of 6.61 per cent at $0.0000008073. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also up by 7.21 per cent at $0.00003435, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 2.42 per cent at $0.01995.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 4.92 per cent at $20,352.29, while Terra (LUNA) was up by a massive 10.58 per cent at $74.05. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 6.51 per cent at $80.46, Uniswap (UNI) gained 4.78 per cent to trade at $9.29, and Aave (AAVE) rose 12.66 per cent to $140.60.

Latest Update

Flexpool said that while they do not get involved in politics, this ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is something else.“This is a war that may end the world. It certainly is ending the lives of many innocent people in Eastern Europe. The pool doesn't want to profit off the crisis or fund it indirectly, so is cancelling all services to Russian IP addresses and paying outstanding balances to affected users, said Flexpool spokesperson in their telegram channel, reported Coindesk.

Infosys has launched its metaverse foundry to enable enterprises to deploy their metaverse projects faster by leveraging technologies and expertise developed by Infosys. Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys said, “The metaverse will deepen this overlap and in very experiential ways that will create abundant space for business innovation. We want to help our clients to quickly double down on those opportunities in a find-fast, learn-faster environment before they can reorient their own capabilities, processes, and culture in-house to respond to this rapidly evolving space,” reported the Hindubusinessline.com