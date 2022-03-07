Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Exports Of Agri, Processed Food Up 23% Between April To January

The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the ten-month period a year ago. Export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.7 billion during the period under review.

Exports Of Agri, Processed Food Up 23% Between April To January
The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the ten-month period a year ago.

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 5:24 pm

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose over 23 per cent to $19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared to the year-ago period, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The exports stood at $15.97 billion in the ten-month period a year ago. Export of rice was the top forex earner at $7.7 billion during the period under review, it said.

Similarly, shipments of wheat increased to $1.74 billion during the period.

Meat, dairy, and poultry products exports grew over 13 per cent to $3.40 billion during the ten-month period of the current fiscal year, it said adding fruits and vegetables outbound shipments were up 16 per cent to $1.20 billion.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. 

