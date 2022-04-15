Elon Musk Says He Wants To Eliminate Scam Bots From Twitter; Dogecoin Up By 4% 

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc, aims to eliminate the problem of crypto bots that put up scam posts on Twitter. He expressed his deep concern regarding cybercriminals using Twitter's platform to dupe investors.

“If I had a Dogecoin for every crypto scam I saw, we'd have 100 billion Dogecoin. A top priority I would have is eliminating the spam and scam bots and the bot armies that are on Twitter,” Musk said at a TED Talk on Thursday.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

In other news, Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy told CNBC that although he currently does not own any Bitcoin (BTC) and non-fungible token (NFT), he is optimistic about the future of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. “We’re not probably close to adding crypto as a payment mechanism in our retail business, but I do believe that you’ll see crypto become bigger over time. You know, I expect that NFTs will continue to grow very significantly,” Jassy said, according to a report by CNBC.

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 1.94 per cent to $1.87 trillion at 3.01 pm. The global crypto volume was down by 0.32 per cent to $80.15 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $40,137.68, lower by 2.28 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was also trading lower by 2.28 per cent at $3,023.62.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.94 per cent at $0.9474, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 2.64 per cent at $0.7309, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.6 per cent at $416.17, Solana was also down by 4.09 per cent at $101.15, and Polkadot (DOT) was also trading with a loss of 0.16 per cent at $18.10.

Today’s top gainer was Mercenary (MGOLD), which was up by843.53 per cent at $0.00002083. The top loser was United Emirate Coin (UEC), which was down by 81.72 per cent at $0.000908.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 4.73 per cent at $0.1456. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.1014. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) was down by 1.18 per cent at $0.00002593.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 1.44 per cent to trade at $0.0000008037, Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also down by 1.34 per cent at $0.00003039, and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 2.88 per cent at $0.01969.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a loss of 0.65 per cent at $19,011.33. However, Terra (LUNA) was also down by 6.58 per cent to $81.52. Avalanche (AVAX) too lost 3.63 per cent at $77.73, Uniswap (UNI) was also down by 0.29 per cent to trade at $9.63, and Aave (AAVE) was down by 1.63 per cent to trade at $172.13.