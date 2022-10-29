Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Recovers As BTC Up 2.9%, ETH Soars 8.2%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Saturday evening. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., were trading higher.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, while the trading volume fell by 2.7 per cent to $84.6 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:50 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin. It was up by 31.2 per cent to $0.104. The top loser was Klaytn, which was trading at $0.246, down 4.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 2.9 per cent to $20,790 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 399.02 million. Its intraday low was $20,132. Its trading volume fell 8.2 per cent to $44.3 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum price is up 8.24 per cent to $1,624 as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market stood at 198.7 million. Its trading volume declined 14.2 per cent to $21.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up 8.4 per cent to $33.01 on October 29, 2022.

XRP was up 3.1 per cent to $0.474, and its 24-hour trading volume was down 3.03 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA) rose 6.4 per cent to $0.4074. Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 6.1 per cent to $630.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 31.2 per cent to $0.104. Its 24-hour trading volume was up 66.3 per cent to $4.5 billion.

Shiba Inu was up 13.6 per cent to $0.00001218.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up 5.6 per cent to $8,378. Its 24-hour trading volume was up 7.8 per cent to $30.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up 6.5 per cent to $18.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.9 per cent to $431.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a gain of 3.9 per cent at $84.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.4 per cent to $118.4 million.