Saturday, Oct 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Market Recovers As BTC Up 2.9%, ETH Soars 8.2%

Bitcoin rose 2.9 per cent, while Ethereum and Solana gained 8.2 per cent and 8.4 per cent, respectively. Dogecoin was the top gainer, up 31.2 per cent to $0.104

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Oct 2022 6:01 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Saturday evening. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), etc., were trading higher.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.02 trillion, while the trading volume fell by 2.7 per cent to $84.6 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:50 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Dogecoin. It was up by 31.2 per cent to $0.104. The top loser was Klaytn, which was trading at $0.246, down 4.4 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Saturday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC rose 2.9 per cent to $20,790 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 399.02 million. Its intraday low was $20,132. Its trading volume fell 8.2 per cent to $44.3 billion.

Ethereum: Ethereum price is up 8.24 per cent to $1,624 as of Saturday evening. ETH’s market stood at 198.7 million. Its trading volume declined 14.2 per cent to $21.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up 8.4 per cent to $33.01 on October 29, 2022.

XRP was up 3.1 per cent to $0.474, and its 24-hour trading volume was down 3.03 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Related stories

Uniglo.io, IOTA, And Quant Topping Out Crypto Trending Lists

10 Elon Musk Tweets That Created Waves In Crypto World

Why D2T And These Cryptos Will Pump Faster Than XRP & BNB In 2022

Cardano (ADA) rose 6.4 per cent to $0.4074. Its 24-hour trading volume increased by 6.1 per cent to $630.2 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 31.2 per cent to $0.104. Its 24-hour trading volume was up 66.3 per cent to $4.5 billion.

Shiba Inu was up 13.6 per cent to $0.00001218.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up 5.6 per cent to $8,378. Its 24-hour trading volume was up 7.8 per cent to $30.9 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up 6.5 per cent to $18.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 17.9 per cent to $431.7 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a gain of 3.9 per cent at $84.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.4 per cent to $118.4 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Digital Currency Bitcoins Investments DeFi Meme Coins Ethereum Crypto Update
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Holds Well, Ajay-Sidharth’s ‘Thank God’ Hits A Rough Patch

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe

10 BEST Sites To Buy Twitter Followers - 100% Real & Safe