Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Rally Ends As BTC Falls Over 2%, ETH Down 4%

Bitcoin (BTC) rose 2.35 per cent to $21,204, while Ethereum (ETH) was up 4.47 per cent to $1,631 on Friday evening

Bitcoin
Updated: 26 Aug 2022 7:22 pm

The global cryptocurrency market traded in the red on Friday, as BTC and ETH soared. The market fell by 2.76 per cent to $1.02 trillion, while the trading volume decreased by 2.81 per cent to $65.29 billion in the last 24 hours to 5:50 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Friday’s top gainer was Theta Fuel token. It was trading at $0.06763, up 7.99 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Lida DAO, trading at $1.94, down 8.61 per cent in the last 24 hours.

“Ripple (XRP) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), highlighted a surge in whale transactions to a three month high. Traditional finance companies continued to onboard XRP as a potential ‘opportunity in payments’ and SHIB recorded resurgence in new holders amidst peak social media mentions,” said the CoinDCX market research team.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 2.35 per cent to $21,204. Its intraday low was $21,171. Its market cap decreased by 2.34 per cent to $405.6 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.38 per cent to $30.2 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market is up by 0.15 per cent to 39.74 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH rose 4.47 per cent to $1,631. Its market cap decreased by 4.46 per cent to $199.2 billion and its trading volume increased by 3.39 per cent to $16.5 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP):  XRP’s price soared 1.18 per cent to $0.353, while its market cap increased by 1.18 per cent to $17.4 billion. XRP’s trading volume increased by 15.10 per cent to $1.2 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 5.58 per cent to $34.18. Its market cap decreased by 5.58 per cent to $11.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 17.38 per cent to $758.7 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price increased by 0.13 per cent to $0.4645. Its market cap increased by 0.13 per cent to $15.6 billion, and its trading volume increased by 63.56 per cent to $810.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price fell by 4.41 per cent to $0.06747, its market cap increased by 4.41 per cent to $8.9 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 0.32 per cent to $435.5 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 7.75 per cent to trade at $0.00001335. Its market cap decreased by 7.75 per cent to $7.3 billion, and its trading volume increased by 13.31 per cent to $4782.9 million. 

