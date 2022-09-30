Friday, Sep 30, 2022
Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Crypto Market Down As BTC, ETH Fall Below 1%

Bitcoin (BTC) fell by 0.10 per cent to $19,475.68, while Ethereum (ETH) was down by 0.11 per cent to $1,337.80 on Wednesday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Sep 2022 6:56 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation rose by 0.42 per cent to $945.22 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased by 6.67 per cent to $68.61 billion in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, as of 4:58 pm.

Today’s top gainer was XRP (XRP ), and it was trading at $0.4834. It increased by 9.85 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was Ravencoin (RVN), which was trading at $0.03562, with a 5.66 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 0.10 per cent, and it was trading at $19,475.68. Its market cap decreased by 0.17 per cent to $373.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 11.24 per cent to $39.6 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.14 per cent to 39.48 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell by 0.11 per cent to $1,337.80 and its market cap decreased by 0.18 per cent to $163.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 10.1 per cent to $13.3 billion.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price rose by 9.56 per cent to trade at $0.4829, while its market cap increased by 9.54 per cent to $24.3 billion, and the trading volume increased by 9.54 per cent to $4.3 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price rose by 1.23 per cent to $34.32 Its market cap increased by 1.31 per cent to $12.5 billion, and its trading volume increased by 15.58 per cent to $998.1 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 0.44 per cent to $0.4344. Its market cap decreased by 0.29 per cent to $14.7 billion, and its trading volume increased by 0.29 per cent to $517.4 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price increased by 0.11 per cent to $0.0605, its market cap rose by 0.07 per cent to $8.0 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 0.41 per cent to $228.1 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.04 per cent to trade at $0.00001111. Its market cap increased by 0.09 per cent to $6.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 18.31 per cent to $186.5 million.

