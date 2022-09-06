Feed3 (FD3) Could Distinguish Itself In The Overcrowded Crypto Market By Outperforming Ripple (XRP) And Chainlink (LINK)

The cryptocurrency industry has had a lot of gems in its history. These are cryptocurrencies that have provided faithful users with millions and more in profits. As the industry keeps growing, more people are coming in trying to find their own gems. The next Bitcoin (BTC) is what most people would call it. Ethereum (ETH) was one cryptocurrency that was able to rise to one of the top spots in the industry and maintain its position. Ripple (XRP) and Chainlink (LINK) have also had very good histories in the crypto industry. Now, Feed3 (FD3) wants a piece of the pie.

Ripple (XRP): Redefining International Transactions

Ripple (XRP) serves as a cryptocurrency and a global payment processor competing directly with SWIFT and similar services. Ripple, the company behind the Ripple (XRP) cryptocurrency was founded in 2012 by Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. As a global payment processor, Ripple has a lot of banks and financial institutions as partners and the Ripple (XRP) token is used to make fiat currency transactions quick and easy when performing international transactions. The absence of a blockchain makes Ripple (XRP) a unique cryptocurrency. It works with distributed ledger technology where all transactions are run through computer servers that validate them and these servers actively compare all new data coming into the network and use a common ledger to process them.

Another distinct feature of Ripple (XRP) is its consensus mechanism. Instead of the popular proof-of-work or proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms, it uses HashTree. HashTree condenses all data that comes in into a single value and then works with that instead of comparing all the data on the ledger. This makes transactions with Ripple (XRP) very fast and very cheap. Ripple (XRP) can complete transactions in under 5 seconds and can perform up to 1500 transactions per second.

How to Buy Ripple (XRP) Tokens

Ripple (XRP) tokens can be purchased on several exchanges. The first step is to create an account on a Centralized Exchange (CEX) or Decentralized Exchange (DEX) that supports Ripple (XRP). After signing up, go through the purchase process on the selected exchange, and Ripple (XRP) can be purchased with fiat currencies or by swapping other crypto tokens for it.

Chainlink (LINK): Secure Data Transfer for Everyone

Chainlink is a blockchain oracle network that wants to provide a link between blockchains and the real world. Chainlink was launched in 2017 and is considered by many to be the first blockchain oracle network. With Chainlink, users can securely transfer data from sources in the real world to smart contracts running on the blockchain. Chainlink also allows users to transfer data from the blockchain back to real-world sources. It serves as a bridge between both sources of information and data is gathered and validated through nodes on the Chainlink network.

Node operators have to stake their Chainlink (LINK) tokens before they can function as node operators. This incentivizes them to work effectively because they can lose their staked Chainlink (LINK) tokens for poor/inaccurate service.

Chainlink runs on the Ethereum blockchain and uses Chainlink (LINK) tokens as its native cryptocurrency. Chainlink (LINK) tokens are ERC-677 tokens and they are used to reward node operators and to perform all other transactions within the Chainlink ecosystem.

Ways to Buy Chainlink (LINK) Tokens

Just like Ripple (XRP) tokens, Chainlink (LINK) tokens are popular in the crypto industry and can be gotten on most decentralized and centralized exchanges. All Interested users have to do is sign up on one of these exchanges and purchase the number of Chainlink (LINK) tokens they want; either with fiat currencies or by exchanging cryptocurrencies.

Feed3 (FD3): An Invaluable Resource for GameFi

Feed3 is a feedback system that has been designed to help solve the feedback problem faced by developers. A lot of developers don't get enough feedback because people are not incentivized to provide feedback. Because of this, they end up working without direction and hoping the updates and improvements they provide will keep fans happy and interested. Feed3 wants to solve this by providing an audio feedback system that provides incentives to players for sending feedback in the form of Feed3 (FD3) tokens. In turn, the developers get all the information they need and know what problems need fixing and what direction to take the game/app in. This is called a feedback-to-earn (FB2E) system and this design benefits everyone involved.

The main industry targets are video games (especially play-to-earn games) and metaverse projects and Feed3 wants to partner with major blockchain game titles like Splinterlands, Alien Worlds, and Upland and big metaverse projects like The Sandbox and Decentraland. These partnerships will bring the FB2E model into major mainstream projects and promote mass adoption of this new feedback system.

The Genius Design of Feed3 (FD3)

Feed3 is the first audio feedback tool designed to work with Web 3.0 and decentralized apps (dAapps) and games. When developers integrate Feed3 into the UI/UX design of their dApps or games, users will have the option to record and share immediate audio feedback. With this feedback, developers can provide targeted updates and this kind of targeted updating can significantly increase player engagement, retention, and overall gameplay quality. Feed3 works with plain English audio so after a play session is over or users have gone through parts of the dApp, they can record their audio feedback and receive their Feed3 (FD3) token rewards. Freeda, the neural network algorithm of Feed3, is in charge of processing feedback. After Freeda has analyzed and processed their audio, users will receive their Feed3 (FD3) tokens based on the length and recording quality of their audio.

What is Freeda?

Feed3 uses its private deep neural network algorithm Freeda to analyze audio feedback. Freeda takes many variables into account before choosing how many Feed3 (FD3) tokens to reward each player with for their feedback. These variables include but are not limited to length, accuracy, emotions expressed, and authenticity. Additionally, Freeda evaluates voice intensity, speaking speed, and intonation. Freeda employs technology similar to that used by insurance companies and banks to check for authenticity in audio. Providing clear feedback with useful details will bring more rewards for users and users will be encouraged to give developers useful feedback so that proper changes can be made.

Freda can also separate multiple opinions within the same recording thanks to Natural Language Processing (NLP) and an onset detection algorithm. Freeda has very good noise cancellation and can process and classify audio very quickly.

What are Intelligent NFTs (iNFTs)?

Feed3 (FD3) runs on the Ethereum blockchain and iNFTs are ERC-721 tokens. There are 10,000 iNFTs in the collection and each of these will house Freeda's AI language engine. These were designed to ensure the system remains decentralized and provide an opportunity for players to earn more profit. These iNFTs are made up of a body, a soul, and a mind. The body is represented by its image or avatar and this is the token. The iNFT's soul represents its level of intelligence. The mind is the iNFT's ability to function. As its level increases (its soul levels up), it will be able to perform more complex tasks and do more work.

The iNFTs will cost anywhere from $2,000 to $30,000 with the higher level iNFTs costing more money but providing more rewards as they work. Users can mint lower-level iNFTs, level them up, and then sell them to make a profit.

What About the Feed3 Tokens?

Feed3 (FD3) tokens are ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Users will be rewarded with Feed3 (FD3) tokens when they provide feedback and these tokens have a max supply of 1 billion.

Of the total supply, 5% will be sold during the public presale and 10% will be sold during the private presale. Marketing, the team and advisors, and strategic partnerships will receive an allocation of 5% each. 15% will be for the liquidity pool and 10% for operations. 25% will be used to develop the Feed3 ecosystem and the final 20% will be kept as reserve capital.

Who are the People Behind Feed3 (FD3)?

Feed3's team is made up of young and motivated individuals who want to bring much-needed improvement to GameFi and Web 3.0 as a whole. The members of this team are:

● Vlad K., the CEO.

● Paul G., the CTO.

● Flavia F., the head of marketing.

● Denisa M., the community head.

● Gianfranco K., the design lead.

A good team is an essential ingredient needed to turn the Feed3 (FD3) cryptocurrency into a success story and the members of this team have the skills and experience to make this work.

Feed3 (FD3) could be the next Bitcoin (BTC) everyone is looking for. Just like Bitcoin (BTC) was the next step in the evolution of finance, Feed3 (FD3) and its innovative approach to cryptocurrency design is the next step in the evolution of the crypto industry. It's time to step into the future and Feed3 (FD3) could take the industry to new heights.

Feed3 (FD3)

