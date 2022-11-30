Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Global Market Up 1.9% Amid Broad Gains In Cryptocurrencies, From BTC, ETH to Phantom

Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Global Market Up 1.9% Amid Broad Gains In Cryptocurrencies, From BTC, ETH to Phantom

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Solana (SOL) rose 2.39 per cent, 4.41 per cent, and 0.42 per cent, respectively, with Fantom gaining the most, at 11.85 per cent to $0.2402

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 6:34 pm

The global crypto market rose 1.96 per cent to $852.85 billion, lifted by gains across cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), in the last 24 hours to Wednesday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) was the most trending crypto.

However, the overall trading volume decreased by 7.42 per cent to $44.87 billion in the same period, according to Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer is the Fantom Token, up 11.85 per cent to $0.2402. The top loser is Celo, having fallen by 3.20 per cent to $0.6003 in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gains 2.39 per cent to $16,890. Its market cap stood at 324.64 billion, while the trading volume decreased by 4.51 per cent to $24.85 billion. The intraday low was $16,366.66.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum is up by 4.41 per cent to $1,267. ETH’s market cap stood at 155.09 billion. The trading volume rose 0.95 per cent to $8.03 billion.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price is up by 0.42 per cent to $13.72.

XRP is up 2.34 per cent to $0.4011, and its 24-hour trading volume is up by 12.17 per cent to $933.29 million.

Cardano (ADA) gains 1.19 per cent to $0.3151. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 3.24 per cent to $210.01 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) rises 3.04 per cent to $0.105. Its 24-hour trading volume falls 2.43 per cent to $1.33 billion.

Shiba Inu is up by 0.58 per cent to $0.000009265.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) gains by 2.64 per cent to $6,660. Its 24-hour trading volume is up by 67.64 per cent to $36.06 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) rises by 2.50 per cent to $12.94, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 10.96 per cent to $159.10 million.

Aave (AAVE) is up 2.65 per cent at $62.60, and its 24-hour trading volume is down by 5.69 per cent to $64.29 million.

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Global Crypto Market Paytm Bitcoin Trading Ethereum DeFi Finances Investments
