Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Crypto Prices Today: Cryptocurrency Market Falls, BTC Down 2.68%, Ethereum Loses 3.34%

Bitcoin fell by 2.68 per cent, and Ethereum by 3.34 per cent. Solana fell by 4.59 per cent, while Quant was the top gainer, and was up by 5.59 per cent

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 5:21 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Saturday evening. Both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with losses.

The global crypto market cap stood at $916.70 billion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 36.51 per cent to $53.15 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4: 30 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Quant (QNT), and it was trading at $178.40. It increased by 5.59 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was TerraClassicUSD (USTC), which was trading at $0.04541 with a 7.61 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

CRYPTOCURRENCY PRICES

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell by 2.68 per cent, and it was trading at $19,154.72. Its market cap decreased by 2.25 per cent to $367.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 40.36 per cent to $29.63 billion. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 0.11 per cent to 40.06 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH decreased by 3.34 per cent to $1,285.20, while its market cap decreased by 3.24 per cent to $157.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 42.49 per cent to $10.63 billion.

OTHER ALTCOINS

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell by 3.13 per cent to $0.4848, while its market cap decreased by 3.13 per cent to $24.7 billion. Its trading volume decreased by 41.94 per cent to $1.9 billion.

Related stories

Bitcoin, Big Eyes Coin, Pancakeswap: Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio In The Coming Year

Moshnake is the Next Big Thing in Cryptocurrency, Following in the Footsteps of Uniswap and PancakeSwap

Crypto Regulation: India’s G20 Presidency, OECD Framework, FSB Proposal Raise Hopes In India

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell by 4.59 per cent to $29.89. Its market cap decreased by 4.75 per cent to $10.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 37.9 per cent to $727.82 million.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased by 4.19 per cent to $0.3657. Its market cap decreased by 4.18 per cent to $12.59 billion, and its trading volume increased by 46.13 per cent to $460.8 million.

MEME COINS

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased by 2.89 per cent to $0.0586, its market cap fell by 2.90 per cent to $7.8 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 49.21 per cent to $209.9 million.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price decreased by 2.61 per cent to $0.00001015. Its market cap decreased by 2.55 per cent to $5.702 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 54.22 per cent to $176.5 million.

Tags

Business Cryptocurrency Crypto Update Bitcoin Ethereum Crypto Market Digital Currency Investments Meme Coins
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health

Prateik Chaudhary On World Mental Health Day: Physical Health Is Very Important To Have Sound Mental Health