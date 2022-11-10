Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Remains Below $17,000, ETH Down, FTX Falls Over 40%

Bitcoin fell 7.13 per cent, and it was trading at $16,435.18, while Ethereum was down 1.66 per cent to $1,175.27 on Thursday evening.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 5:48 pm

Cryptocurrency prices fell in the last 24 hours, including that of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). The global crypto market capitalisation fell 3.90 per cent to $838.04 billion, and the total crypto market volume decreased 8.30 per cent to $186.97 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Terra Classic (LUNC), and it was trading at $0.00019. It increased by 14.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. The top loser was FTX Token (FTT), which was trading at $2.61 with a 40.2 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours.

Major Currencies

Bitcoin (BTC): BTC fell 7.13 per cent, and it was trading at $16,435.18. Its market cap decreased 7.15 per cent to $315.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased 15.65 per cent to $101,884,621,211. BTC’s dominance over the crypto market decreased by 1.02 per cent to 38.29 per cent.

Ethereum (ETH): ETH fell 1.66 per cent to $1,175.27 and its market cap decreased 1.52 per cent to $143.5 billion. Its trading volume decreased 11.07 per cent to $37,759,964,589.

Other Altcoins

Ripple (XRP): XRP’s price fell 3.37 per cent to trade at $0.3573, while its market cap decreased 3.24 per cent to $17.3 billion, and the trading volume decreased 17.3 per cent to $3.1 billion.

Solana (SOL): SOL’s price fell 24.62 per cent to $13.53. Its market cap decreased 24.38 per cent to $4.5 billion, and its trading volume decreased 28.19 per cent to $4.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA): ADA’s price decreased 1.41 per cent to $0.3479. Its market cap decreased 1.40 per cent to $11.7 billion, and its trading volume decreased 0.90 per cent to $1,561,697,081.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE): DOGE’s price decreased 1.02 per cent to $0.08131. Its market cap fell 0.97 per cent to $10.0 billion, and its trading volume decreased 16.44 per cent to $2,845,860,660.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): SHIB’s price increased by 0.10 per cent to trade at $0.000009647. Its market cap increased by 0.61 per cent to $5.002 billion, and its trading volume decreased by 5.31 per cent to $679.5 million.

After Accenture Layoffs, Cognizant Sacks Nearly 6% Employees Over Failed Background Checks: Report

EFL Cup, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Carabao Cup Fourth Round Matches

