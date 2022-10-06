Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Gains 0.01%, Ethereum Up 0.96%, Solana Up 0.99%, XRP Up 2.7%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Thursday evening, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) gained along with other altcoins. Meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were also trading with gains.

Today’s most trending crypto was Frontier (FRONT), which is a decentralised finance DeFi aggregator with multi-chain support.

The global crypto market cap stood at $964.2 billion, while the total crypto market volume increased by 7.4 per cent to $60.8 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:00 pm.

Today’s top gainer was Ethereum Name Services. It was up by 10.9 per cent at $17.4. The top loser was Terra Classic, which was trading at $0.000296 with 2.9 per cent decrease in the last 24 hours to Thursday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: The price of bitcoin was up by 0.01 per cent to $20,131 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade was stable. At 3:34 am, the price of BTC sharply increased from $20,034 to $20,405, which was the highest trading price of October 6, 2022. Overall, the trading volume of BTC increased 8.5 per cent to 36.1 billion.

Ethereum: The price of ETH increased by 0.96 per cent to $1,358 in the last 24 hours. At 3:44 am, the price of ETH increased from $1,347 to $1,380, which was the highest trading price on October 6, 2022. The trading volume increased by 29.2 per cent to $11.5 billion.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 0.99 per cent at $33.9 today. Ripple (XRP) was up by 2.7 per cent at $0.4942, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 4.4 per cent at $2.2 billion.

Cardano (ADA) fell 0.50 per cent to $0.4313. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased 5.3 per cent to $447.3 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin: Dogecoin (DOGE) increased by 1.3 per cent at $0.06501. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 48.1 per cent at $522.1 million.

Shiba Inu: Shiba Inu was up by 0.50 per cent to $0.00001147.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.94 per cent to $8,345.6. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 31.8 per cent at $19.6 billion. Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 0.57 per cent at $17.3, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 5.6 per cent at $186.3 million. Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 1.84 per cent at $78.6, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 0.72 per cent at $89.9 million.