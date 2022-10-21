Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana Fall; Casper (CSPR) Top Gainer

Bitcoin (BTC) declined 1.22 per cent, and Ethereum (ETH) fell 1.74 per cent. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto, while Casper (CSPR) was the top performer with 15.14 per cent gains.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:35 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red, with Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH), Binance, Solana, Cardano, etc., trading lower Friday evening. Aptos (APT) was the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap fell about 1.51 per cent to $907.44 billion, and its trading volume declined 20.28 per cent to $52.83 billion at 6.30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s top gainer was Casper (CSPR). It was up 15.14 per cent to $0.04675. The top loser was Axie Infinity (AXS), trading at $9.01, down 10.08 per cent in the last 24 hours to Friday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.22 per cent to $18,934.54. Its lowest intraday trading price was $18,770.97, while its volume was up by 26.42 per cent at $29,316,056,267.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 1.74 per cent to $1,275.44 in the last 24 hours to Friday evening.

Ethereum’s price fell by 1.74 per cent but its trading volume jumped more than 20 per cent, suggesting an overall negative trend in the market. The ETH’s lowest price was $1,264.60, while the trading volume was up 22.64 per cent to $10,490,728,856.

Other Altcoins:

Solana’s (SOL) price was down 6.04 per cent to $27.32 today.

Ripple (XRP) fell 3.52 per cent to $0.4452 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 37 per cent at $1,911,004,053.

Cardano (ADA) fell 4.3 per cent to $0.3369. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 43.15 per cent to $570,279,272.

Binance (BNB) was down by 1.9 per cent to $267.08. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 13.36 per cent at $595,262,975.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 2.17 per cent at $0.05835. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 16.81 per cent at $254,390,921.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.93 per cent to $0.000009823.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 2.37 per cent to $7,440.80. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 2.61 per cent at $18,622,400.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 1.66 per cent at $14.95 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 22.71 per cent at $271,233,794.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 1.14 per cent at $81.39 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 21.13 per cent at $124,918,319.

