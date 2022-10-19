Crypto Price Update: Crypto Market Falls As BTC Sheds 1.5%, ETH Slides 1.6%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Wednesday evening, as prices of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell along with other altcoins. Meme coins, such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, were also trading with a loss.

The global crypto market cap stood at $926.8 billion. The trading volume decreased by 0.06 per cent to $51.8 billion in the last 24 hours to 4:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Today’s most trending crypto is Bitcoin. The top gainer was Aave, up 4.3 per cent to $82.3. The top loser was Ethereum PoW, trading at $6.3, down 10.1 per cent, in the last 24 hours to Wednesday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 1.5 per cent to $19,250 in the last 24 hours. BTC’s trade was volatile. At 12:00 am, the price of BTC sharply decreased from $19,400 to $19,153. At 12:55 am, its trading volume also decreased 1.3 per cent to $28.4 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum decreased by 1.6 per cent to $1,304 in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday evening. Its price increased sharply from $1,291 to $1,316 at 2:20 am. The trading volume increased by 2.9 per cent to $9.8 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down 2.1 per cent to $30.10 on October 19, 2022.

XRP was down 2.7 per cent to $0.4584, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.5 per cent to $1.3 billion.

Cardano (ADA) decreased by 2.4 per cent to $0.3584. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 0.94 per cent to $419.9 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained by 0.06 per cent to $0.0593. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 33.3 per cent to $245.4 million.

Shiba Inu was down by 1.4 per cent to $0.00001014.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.9 per cent to $7,643. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.8 per cent to $17.7 billion.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 3.03 per cent to $15.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 5.2 per cent to $183.9 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a gain of 4.3 per cent at $82.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 55.1 per cent to $178.9 million.