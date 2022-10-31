Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Falls By 0.09%, ETH Rises By 1.01%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Monday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) fell, along with a few other altcoins. But Ethereum (ETH) gained. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best performing currency for the past few days, was trading with a loss.

Today’s most trending crypto was Coin98, which is a cross-chain DeFi token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 15.7 per cent to $72.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz. It was up by 14.2 per cent to $0.2256. The top loser was Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.1218, having fallen by 5.8 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC falls 0.09 per cent to $20,742 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 398.1 million. Its intraday low was $20,461. Later, its trading volume decreased by 5.5 per cent to $34.2 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 1.01 per cent to $1,621 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market stood at 198.4 million. Its trading volume, however, decreased by 13.1 per cent to $15.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 4.1 per cent to $34.03 on October 31, 2022.

XRP was down 1.3 per cent to $0.4588, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.2 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) down by 0.34 per cent to $0.4127. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 34.5 per cent to $586.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.7 per cent to $0.1219. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 56.6 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.04 per cent to $0.00001229.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.1 per cent to $8,338. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.01 per cent to $21.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.7 per cent to $19.4. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.5 per cent to $366.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a gain of 1.1 per cent at $86.02, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.6 per cent to $89.9 million.