Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Crypto Market Remains Stable, BTC Falls By 0.09%, ETH Rises By 1.01%

Bitcoin fell by 0.09 per cent, while Ethereum gained 1.01 by per cent. Solana was up by 4.01 per cent, while Chiliz was the top gainer, gaining 14.2 per cent to $0.2256

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Oct 2022 6:16 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the red on Monday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) fell, along with a few other altcoins. But Ethereum (ETH) gained. Dogecoin, a meme coin, which was the best performing currency for the past few days, was trading with a loss.

Today’s most trending crypto was Coin98, which is a cross-chain DeFi token.

The global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion. The total crypto market volume decreased by 15.7 per cent to $72.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 5:30 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was Chiliz. It was up by 14.2 per cent to $0.2256. The top loser was Dogecoin, which was trading at $0.1218, having fallen by 5.8 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC falls 0.09 per cent to $20,742 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at 398.1 million. Its intraday low was $20,461. Later, its trading volume decreased by 5.5 per cent to $34.2 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 1.01 per cent to $1,621 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. ETH’s market stood at 198.4 million. Its trading volume, however, decreased by 13.1 per cent to $15.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 4.1 per cent to $34.03 on October 31, 2022.

XRP was down 1.3 per cent to $0.4588, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 12.2 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Cardano (ADA) down by 0.34 per cent to $0.4127. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume decreased by 34.5 per cent to $586.8 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) fell 5.7 per cent to $0.1219. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 56.6 per cent to $6.1 billion.

Shiba Inu was down by 3.04 per cent to $0.00001229.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was down by 1.1 per cent to $8,338. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 36.01 per cent to $21.5 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 4.7 per cent to $19.4. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 12.5 per cent to $366.3 million.

Aave (AAVE) was trading at a gain of 1.1 per cent at $86.02, and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 18.6 per cent to $89.9 million.

