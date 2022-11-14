Monday, Nov 14, 2022
Crypto Market Recovers As Bitcoin Gains 0.95%, Ethereum Gains 2.1%

Bitcoin gained 0.95 per cent, while Ethereum was up by 2.1 per cent. Solana gained 14.3 per cent, while Trust Wallet token was the top gainer, gaining 9.9 per cent to $0.0246

Updated: 14 Nov 2022 6:24 pm

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Monday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH ) gained along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, gained 1.5 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTX Token, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $841.08 billion, up by 1.08 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 51.4 per cent to $73.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was the Trust wallet token. It was up by 9.9 per cent to $2.4. The top loser was XDC Network, which was trading at $0.0246, having fallen by 7.1 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.95 per cent to $16,749 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $321.7 billion. Its intraday low was $15,872. Later, its trading volume increased 55.4 per cent to $55.4 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 2.1 per cent to $1,257 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. Its market stood at $153.8 billion, while its trading volume increased 36.2 per cent to $13.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.6 per cent to $14.3 on November 14, 2022.

XRP was down 1.4 per cent to $0.3482, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 115.1 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.8 per cent to $0.333. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 46.1 per cent to $517.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1.5 per cent to $0.0882. Its 24-hour trading volume fell by 20.7 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.1 per cent to $0.000009248.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 5.7 per cent to $5,987. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 76.3 per cent to $38.4 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 4.09 per cent to $13.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 88.6 per cent to $228.01 million.

Aave (AAVE) was up by 3.1 per cent at $58.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 45.9 per cent to $146.2 million.

