Crypto Market Recovers As Bitcoin Gains 0.95%, Ethereum Gains 2.1%

Cryptocurrency prices were trading in the green on Monday evening. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH ) gained along with other altcoins. Dogecoin, a meme coin which was the best-performing currency for the past few days, gained 1.5 per cent.

Today’s most trending crypto was FTX Token, which is the native token of FTX, a crypto exchange.

The global crypto market cap stood at $841.08 billion, up by 1.08 per cent, and the total crypto market volume increased by 51.4 per cent to $73.6 billion in the last 24 hours, according to data collected from Coinmarketcap.com at 4:10 pm IST.

Today’s top gainer was the Trust wallet token. It was up by 9.9 per cent to $2.4. The top loser was XDC Network, which was trading at $0.0246, having fallen by 7.1 per cent in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC gained 0.95 per cent to $16,749 in the last 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $321.7 billion. Its intraday low was $15,872. Later, its trading volume increased 55.4 per cent to $55.4 billion.

Ethereum: The price of Ethereum was up by 2.1 per cent to $1,257 in the last 24 hours as of Monday evening. Its market stood at $153.8 billion, while its trading volume increased 36.2 per cent to $13.3 billion.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was up by 5.6 per cent to $14.3 on November 14, 2022.

XRP was down 1.4 per cent to $0.3482, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 115.1 per cent to $1.7 billion.

Cardano (ADA) gained 0.8 per cent to $0.333. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 46.1 per cent to $517.5 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) gained 1.5 per cent to $0.0882. Its 24-hour trading volume fell by 20.7 per cent to $1.1 billion.

Shiba Inu was up by 1.1 per cent to $0.000009248.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 5.7 per cent to $5,987. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 76.3 per cent to $38.4 million.

Avalanche (AVAX) gained 4.09 per cent to $13.4, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 88.6 per cent to $228.01 million.

Aave (AAVE) was up by 3.1 per cent at $58.5, and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 45.9 per cent to $146.2 million.