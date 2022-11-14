Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin Falls 5%, Ethereum 6%, Binance (BNB) 5%, FTX Token Most Trending

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance (BNB), and other cryptos were all down today as the market remained uncertain in respect of the FTX bankruptcy proceedings and its former CEO running away to Argentina.

FTX token (FTT), which was once worth $57 (2021), is now trading at $1.32, currently it is the most trending crypto.

The crypto market cap fell about 4.42 per cent to $812.26 billion and its trading volume was up by 14.02 per cent to $61.25 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 8.50 am.

Today’s top gainer was Trust Wallet Token (TWT); it was up 21.35 per cent at $2.07. The top loser was Cronos (CRO), which was trading at $0.05831 with a loss of 25.01 per cent in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC fell 4.37 per cent to $16,160.43.

Its lowest intraday trading price was $15,977.38, while its volume was up by 12.84 per cent at $30,809,184,174.

BTC fell below the $16,000 mark and remained there for until it recovered on November 14 morning and is currently trading near the $16,200 mark. However, its trading volume is up by a significant margin.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price fell 5.83 per cent to $1,194.03 in the last 24 hours to Monday morning.

ETH continued to trade with losses just like BTC. Ever since the news of the FTX incident reached market participants, it has been trading lower. ETH’s trading volume, however, was up.

The lowest price for ETH was $1,178.43. ETH’s trading volume was up by 16.04 per cent at $11,956,315,068.

Other Altcoins: Solana’s (SOL) price was down by 11.12 per cent at $12.80 today.

Ripple (XRP) was down by 9.24 per cent at $0.3329 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 54.2 per cent at $1,359,265,643.

Cardano (ADA) was down by 6.2 per cent to $0.3212. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 24.43 per cent to $465,745,547.

Binance (BNB) was down by 4.59 per cent to $270.09. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 1.31 per cent at $1,135,467,015.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin fell 8.85 per cent at $0.08239. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 48.4 per cent at $991,777,982.

Shiba Inu was down by 9.23 per cent to $0.000008776.

Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) fell 6.26 per cent to $5,502.40. Its 24-hour trading volume was up by 1.99 per cent at $33,798,345.

Avalanche (AVAX) was down by 6.92 per cent at $12.29 and its 24-hour trading volume was up by 25.66 per cent at $182,571,261.

Aave (AAVE) was trading with a loss of 6.91 per cent at $54.46 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 23.28 per cent at $139,838,717.