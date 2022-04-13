Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX Block Deposits Via UPI To Buy Cryptocurrency: Report

The decision follows a statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India saying, it was not aware of any crypto exchange using its UPI framework.

CoinSwitch Kuber, WazirX Block Deposits Via UPI To Buy Cryptocurrency: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 3:11 pm

Leading Indian crypto exchanges such as CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using United Payments Interface (UPI), spurring users to voice concern on social media, Reuters has reported.

The decision follows a statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India saying, it was not aware of any crypto exchange using its UPI framework.

Related stories

NFT Metaverse Token Alien Worlds, Lists on Bitbns Crypto Exchange; Bitcoin Falls

Advertisement Council Cracks Whip On Crypto Ads; Guidelines Enforced From April 2022 

 Yuri Zababury - The Perfect Cryptocurrency Influencer For Beginners

On Wednesday, CoinSwitch's app was not allowing users to load deposits, while rival exchange WazirX said on Twitter, "UPI is not available," adding that it had no estimated time to fix the issue with UPI deposits.

The decision by CoinSwitch to halt UPI acceptance resulted from "regulatory uncertainty" after the NPCI statement, the report quoted an industry source as saying.

While exchanges like CoinSwitch Kuber have temporarily disabled all Rupee deposit services including UPI and bank transfers via NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, others are still showing netbanking option for INR deposits to buy crypto but the list of supporting banks is very small. 

India decided in February to tax income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets at 30%, signalling that authorities accepted digital currencies, but uncertainty over regulation has weighed on the industry.

Tags

Business National CoinSwitch Kuber WazirX Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrency In India Cryptocurrency Investments Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Investing, Money Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency Taxation On Cryptocurrency
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

After Kuwait, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Qatar

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC

Why Over 10K Indian Medical Students In Philippines Deserve Immediate Relief From NMC