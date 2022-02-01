Budget 2022: Rs 1,711 Crore Is Allocated For The Expenes Of Union Cabinet, Ministers

The Union Budget on Tuesday allocated Rs 1,711.04 crore for a host of expenditures of the Union Cabinet that includes salaries, sumptuary and travel by central ministers and entertainment of foreign state guests among others.

The amount includes expenditure for the Prime Minister's Office, National Security Council Secretariat, office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and secretariat assistance to former governors.

The bulk of the allocation, Rs 1,045 crore, has been earmarked for the Council of Ministers.

The provision is for expenditure on salaries, sumptuary and other allowances and travel by cabinet ministers, ministers of state and former prime ministers. This also includes provision for special extra session flight operations for VVIPs.

Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the Office of Principal Scientific Advisor and National Research Foundation.

Rs 232.71 crore has been allocated to the National Security Council Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the National Security Council Secretariat.

Rs 66.70 crore has been earmarked for Cabinet Secretariat. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the Cabinet Secretariat and Chemical Weapons Convention(CWC).

Rs 58.15 crore has been allocated for the PMO. The provision is for meeting the administrative expenses of the PMO.

Rs 6.09 crore has been earmarked for hospitality and entertainment expenses.

The provision is for expenditure on government hospitality and entertainment of foreign state guests, official entertainment arranged at Rashtrapati Bhawan on behalf of the Vice President and Prime Minister, reception on National Days, investiture and ceremonies for presentation of credentials, etc.

Rs 1.8 crore has also been allocated for secretariat assistance to former governors.