Boeing Develops 10-Year Roadmap For AAI To Modernise Air Traffic Management In India

The AAI manages the commercial traffic in the Indian airspace. It also runs more than 100 airports across the country.

A Boeing 737 Max aircraft AP photo

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 2:01 pm

Boeing has developed a comprehensive 10-year roadmap for the Centre-run Airports Authority of India (AAI) to modernize its air traffic management, the US-based aerospace company said on Tuesday.

"The roadmap aims to drive operational excellence and offer enhanced air traffic capacity for our flying public, and improved navigation, communication and surveillance for our users, making Indian skies seamless and safer to operate in," AAI Chairman Sanjeev Kumar said.

The AAI manages the commercial traffic in the Indian airspace. It also runs more than 100 airports across the country.

The project "to develop a comprehensive 10-year Communication, Navigation and Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) modernization roadmap" was undertaken with a grant from the United States Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), Boeing said in a press release.

As part of the project, Boeing worked closely with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airlines operating in India, airport operators, and other airspace stakeholders, it added.

Boeing and the AAI had signed an agreement in 2019 to jointly develop the roadmap.

"This is a proud moment for us at Boeing as we develop and present a comprehensive roadmap to AAI to be leveraged as national guidance in helping improve airspace utilization, and maintain safe and efficient aircraft operations," Ahmed Elsherbini, chief engineer, Boeing India, said. 

