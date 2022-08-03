Bitcoin Price Today Touched $23,350, Ethereum Up By 5.51% to $1,656

The crypto market recovered from last night’s crash, with both Bitcoin and altcoin mostly up in comparison to yesterday’s highs.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin soared again after a slight slump in the wake of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Bitcoin price today touched $23,350.54. Its market cap dipped to $435.08 billion and soared again, reaching $447 billion at 4pm IST. The BTC trading volume has gone up by 4 per cent to $28,589,461,843. The crypto market seems mostly positive after the US Fed hike.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum peaked at $1,670 this month and started falling due to fear that China might attack Taiwan. ETH stood at $1,656 at 4pm IST, with a rise of 5.51 per cent in market cap to $203,335,250,480. The trading volume stood at $20,580,416,635, with an increase of 11.36 per cent. Coinbase also launched ETH staking for its US users. Aaron Schnarch, vice president, product, Custody wrote in a blog post: “We’re launching Ethereum staking to US domestic institutional clients on Coinbase Prime. Using our industry-leading cold storage, clients can now generate yield by staking ETH.”

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano followed a similar pattern, first dipping to $0.4903 at 6:30 am and then rising to $0.5108 at 4pm IST. ADAs market cap bounced back to $17,218,392,851 with a 1.97 per cent rise, but its trading volume went down to $640,541,171 with a 6.6 per cent decline, which signals the presence of a fear sentiment in the market.

Solana (SOL)

Solana’s price peaked this month at $42.27 at 10:10 pm IST yesterday, but then fell sharply to $38.02 at 6:50 am IST. Its market cap rose to $13,750,512,064 with a 2.28 per cent rise, and the trading volume went up massively by 105.43 per cent to $2,194,667,721 in 24 hrs.

Algorand (ALGO)

After a sharp decline to $0.03119 at 6:30 am, ALGO rose to $0.332 with a 2.51 per cent increase in 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $2,320,218,960 with a 2.61 per cent increase, and its trading volume declined by 20.81 per cent to $105,825,454.

Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin stood at $0.6786 at 4 pm IST. Its market cap soared by 2.80 per cent to $9,057,260,918, and its trading volume declined by 16.87 per cent to $328,693,745.

