Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Bitcoin Price Today Touched $23,350, Ethereum Up By 5.51% to $1,656

After last night's crash, the crypto market has recovered. Bitcoin gained, while Ethereum peaked with 5.51 per cent.

Evening crypto update, bitcoin and altcoin mostly up in comparison to yesterday’s highs.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 7:30 pm

The crypto market recovered from last night’s crash, with both Bitcoin and altcoin mostly up in comparison to yesterday’s highs.

Bitcoin (BTC)
Bitcoin soared again after a slight slump in the wake of US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Bitcoin price today touched $23,350.54. Its market cap dipped to $435.08 billion and soared again, reaching $447 billion at 4pm IST. The BTC trading volume has gone up by 4 per cent to $28,589,461,843. The crypto market seems mostly positive after the US Fed hike.  

Ethereum (ETH)
Ethereum peaked at $1,670 this month and started falling due to fear that China might attack Taiwan. ETH stood at $1,656 at 4pm IST, with a rise of 5.51 per cent in market cap to $203,335,250,480. The trading volume stood at $20,580,416,635, with an increase of 11.36 per cent. Coinbase also launched ETH staking for its US users. Aaron Schnarch, vice president, product, Custody wrote in a blog post: “We’re launching Ethereum staking to US domestic institutional clients on Coinbase Prime. Using our industry-leading cold storage, clients can now generate yield by staking ETH.” 

Related stories

Is Cryptocurrency Useful For Sri Lanka Amid Raging Economic Crisis?

Warren Buffett Says Wouldn’t Buy All The Bitcoins In The World Even For $25

Finland Looks To Donate Seized Bitcoins (BTC) To Ukraine; Crypto Market Mixed

Cardano (ADA)
Cardano followed a similar pattern, first dipping to $0.4903 at 6:30 am and then rising to $0.5108 at 4pm IST. ADAs market cap bounced back to $17,218,392,851 with a 1.97 per cent rise, but its trading volume went down to $640,541,171 with a 6.6 per cent decline, which signals the presence of a fear sentiment in the market.

Solana (SOL)
Solana’s price peaked this month at $42.27 at 10:10 pm IST yesterday, but then fell sharply to $38.02 at 6:50 am IST. Its market cap rose to $13,750,512,064 with a 2.28 per cent rise, and the trading volume went up massively by 105.43 per cent to $2,194,667,721 in 24 hrs.

Algorand (ALGO)
After a sharp decline to $0.03119 at 6:30 am, ALGO rose to $0.332 with a 2.51 per cent increase in 24 hours. Its market cap stood at $2,320,218,960 with a 2.61 per cent increase, and its trading volume declined by 20.81 per cent to $105,825,454.

Dogecoin (DOGE)
Dogecoin stood at $0.6786 at 4 pm IST. Its market cap soared by 2.80 per cent to $9,057,260,918, and its trading volume declined by 16.87 per cent to $328,693,745.
 

Tags

Business Crypto Cryptocurrency Digital Currency Bitcoins Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum Cardano (ADA) Solana (Sol) Dogecoin Meme Coin
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists

CWG Medal Tally: List Of India Medallists