Monday, Feb 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

IRCTC, NPCI, Bank Of Baroda Arm Launch Co-Branded Credit Card For Railway Customers

The 'IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card' is specially curated to offer the maximum savings to frequent travellers on the Indian Railways.

IRCTC, NPCI, Bank Of Baroda Arm Launch Co-Branded Credit Card For Railway Customers
Credit card will offer benefits such as up to 40 reward points on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 5:59 pm

With over six crore users booking railway tickets on the IRCTC website on a daily basis, the Indian Railways' catering and ticketing arm along with NPCI and BOB Financial Solutions on Monday launched a co-branded credit card to tap the huge potential the market offers.

The 'IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card' is specially curated to offer the maximum savings to frequent travellers on the Indian Railways, the officials said at the launch here.

Related stories

SEA Asks Edible Oil Players To Reduce Minimum Retail Price

BOB Financial Solutions Ltd (BFSL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of Baroda (BoB).

Customers can also use the credit card for other shopping purposes like groceries as well as fuel buy. Cardholders can also use this card to transact at international merchants and ATMs through the JCB network.

The credit card will offer benefits such as up to 40 reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, CC, or EC bookings made through the IRCTC website or mobile app.

It also offers a one per cent transaction fee waiver for the customers on all their train ticket bookings. Moreover, those making a single purchase worth Rs 1,000 or more within 45 days of card issuance will get 1,000 bonus reward points.

The card will also offer four reward points (per Rs 100 spent) on grocery and departmental stores and two reward points on other categories. Cardholders will be entitled to four complimentary visits per year at partner railway lounges. It will also offer a one per cent fuel surcharge waiver across all petrol pumps in India.

Besides, the users can also redeem the accrued reward points on the IRCTC website and mobile app, after linking their Loyalty Number (printed on the co-branded credit card) with their IRCTC login ID.

At the launch of the card, NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said there are more than 6.6 crore users on IRCTC and many of them are frequent travellers.

"And, there are more than 7-7.5 lakh ticket bookings on a daily basis on IRCTC. This is an opportune time to launch this card as we come back to normal travel after two years of low travel. We are really looking forward to getting the benefit from this proposition. We are really looking significantly towards moving on to RuPay credit cards now," Rai added.

She said the indigenously developed card payments technology platform RuPay is unique in the sense that it covers the entire length and breadth of the country, and there is a premium to mass level to the bottom of the pyramid customers who use the RuPay cards. 

IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija said, "IRCTC has rich experience in offering its customers with such co-branded cards and has a tie-up with another public sector bank to offer its loyalty program to its customers."

Hasija added that the recent collaboration with BOB Financial in launching IRCTC BoB RuPay Contactless Credit Card is another landmark step towards the promotion of the indigenous RuPay payment platform and realising the vision of Digital India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BFSL Managing Director and CEO Shailendra Singh said, "The card will offer uninterrupted payment convenience and benefits to customers for rail travel as well as all other shopping needs."

He added that the company also expects the co-branded card to act as a catalyst for further adoption of digital payments in deeper geographies, helped by the presence of both the railway network as well as BoB branches. 

Tags

Business National IRCTC NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd Bank Of Baroda BOB Financial Solutions Ltd BFSL Indian Railways Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Ltd Credit Card Credit Cards Railways
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

India-Made Stimulants, Covid-Related Drugs Dominate Illegal Imports In Switzerland

India-Made Stimulants, Covid-Related Drugs Dominate Illegal Imports In Switzerland

DMRC To Deposit DAMEPL's Rs 600 Crore In Two Days

NSE Co-location Case: Probe Shifts Towards Money Trail, Illicit Gains

IPO-Bound LIC Wants To Remain IDBI Bank Shareholder For Bancassurance Gain

Russian Finance Ministry May Consider Central Bank Proposals On Crypto; Bitcoin Rises

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title

A child dressed as Coraza character participates in the celebration of the recognition of the Pawkar Raymi or Flowering Festival by the government, in Peguche, Ecuador

Fiesta Of The Flowering Of The Maize

India's captain Rohit Sharma holds the winners trophy after their win in the third Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata. Indian won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer Shine As India Seal 3-0 Series Sweep

A child sticks a drawing on a wall at a newly renovated creche, at Mandoli Jail in New Delhi. As schools reopened after a long hiatus imposed due to COVID-19, the children lodged in women centric jail no 16 in Mandoli have also joined their newly renovated creche.

Education For All

Deepak Patel, who came all the way from Nagpur, poses with the Tricolour painted on his body.

IND Vs WI, 3rd T20I: Cricket-starved Fans Throng Eden Gardens For Series Finale