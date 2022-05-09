Art And Crypto Economy: Young Artists Make Money Through NFTs In Digital World

Deepakshi Aggarwal is a 23-year-old girl from Chandigarh. By profession, she is an illustrator, a graphic designer, a 2D artist and a visualiser. Personally, she loves animals, and since childhood, has been wanting to do something for the cause of animals.

She finally found it, though, by way of art, or digital art to be precise, and that too, through the world of crypto currency and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

She was struggling to get a fair credit for her artwork, as she says, but crypto and NFTs opened up a new canvas for her, and till now, she has been able to raise huge amount of money for the cause.

According to her, she started her journey in the world of NFT about seven months back, and today her NFT collection has 313 renditions of the character Nom Nom, which she has created.

She is now among the many artists in India who have found a vast audience, as well as faster response and competitive remuneration through NFTs, and feels overwhelmed by the support and the experience she has received.

NFTs, according to her, are the cherry on the top.

Or, take the case of 22-year-old Mukul Kapoor, a writer and a photographer based in Mumbai.

He initially wanted to learn about digital art, cryptocurrencies and metaverse, and further research exposed him to the untapped potential in the NFT space. He sold his first-ever mint, a photograph titled Trivikrama, The Conqueror for 0.09 Binance Coin (BNB) within the first six hours of being listed.

He now has two other creations up for bids, priced at 0.09 BNB each, and is looking to connect with other creators like him from all over the world, who are open to this technology.

The global Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge role to play in the popularity of NFT and digital art. The closures made physical art venues off-limits, and NFTs emerged as an alternative source of income as revenues dwindled in the traditional art space.

Today, digital assets, such as images, videos, music, and collectables are a huge rage among collectors and buyers in metaverse and the NFT world, and artists like Deepakshi and Mukul are making a name for themselves as well as earning good money, too.

