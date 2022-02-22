Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

CBI Questions Anand Subramanian In NSE Co-location Scam Case

The CBI questioned Subramanian during the last three days in Chennai about his role at the exchange, how he landed as the group operating officer at the NSE, besides his association with then MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna.

CBI Questions Anand Subramanian In NSE Co-location Scam Case
CBI had earlier questioned Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the Co-location scam case.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Feb 2022 2:16 pm

The CBI has questioned former National Stock Exchange group operating officer Anand Subramanian in connection with its ongoing probe into alleged irregularities by a stockbroker, the ambit of which was expanded after a recent SEBI report cited "governance lapses" at the exchange, officials said on Monday.

The CBI questioned Subramanian during the last three days in Chennai about his role at the exchange, how he landed as the group operating officer at the NSE, besides his association with then MD and CEO Chitra Ramkrishna, they said.

Related stories

NSE Co-location Case: Probe Shifts Towards Money Trail, Illicit Gains

How NSE Downplayed Co-location Scam Involving Chitra Ramakrishna

Former NSE Chief, Chitra Ramkrishna Gets Interrogated By CBI In Co-location Scam

A team of CBI officials also visited the SEBI office in Mumbai recently to collect certain documents, they added.

The CBI had last week questioned former NSE CEOs Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in connection with "fresh facts" which surfaced in the damning report released by SEBI on February 11.

The market regulator said Ramkrishna was steered by a yogi dwelling in the Himalayan ranges in the appointment of Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and adviser to the managing director (MD).

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) charged Ramkrishna and others with alleged governance lapses in the appointment of Subramanian as the chief strategic advisor and his re-designation as group operating officer and adviser to the MD.

SEBI has levied a fine of Rs 3 crore on Ramkrishna, Rs 2 crore each on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Subramanian, and former NSE MD and CEO Ravi Narain, and Rs 6 lakh on V R Narasimhan, who was the chief regulatory officer and compliance officer.

The central probe agency had booked stockbroker Sanjay Gupta, owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt Ltd, in 2018 for allegedly making gains by getting early access to the stock market, the officials said.

The agency was also probing unidentified officials of SEBI and the NSE, and other unknown persons.

"It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to the said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market," the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

Narain was the MD and CEO of the exchange from April 1994 till March 2013. Thereafter, he was appointed as vice-chairman in the non-executive category on the NSE's board from April 2013 and remained so till June 2017. 

Tags

Business National NSE Colocation Scam Anand Subramanian CBI Central Bureau Of Investigation National Stock Exchange NSE SEBI Chitra Ramkrishna Securities And Exchange Board Of India Ravi Narain
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

After Retail, Amazon, Reliance Likely To Be At Loggerheads Over Cricket Media Rights: Report

After Retail, Amazon, Reliance Likely To Be At Loggerheads Over Cricket Media Rights: Report

India's Fuel Demand Expected To Grow 5.5% Next Fiscal

Sensex, Nifty Fall For Fifth Straight Session As Tensions Between  Russia, Ukraine Escalate

Income Tax Department Cautions Against Fraudulent Job Offers

Digital Healthcare Startup MediBuddy Raises $125 Million In Series C Funding

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Arturo Macias makes a pass as the public shouting

Bullfighting In Mexico And It May Be The Last

People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Russian-Ukraine Crisis: Putin Recognizes Independence Of Luhansk And Donetsk

Ukrainian servicemen survey the impact area of a rocket that landed outside Popasna, Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine-Russia Crisis

Vehicles set on fire by rioters in Karnataka's Shivamogga.

Protests Erupt In Karnataka’s Shivamogga Over Bajrang Dal Activist’s Killing

Villagers work to extinguish a fire that consumes a forest near Ituzaingo, Corrientes province, Argentina.

Pampas On Fire

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain holds up his trophy after winning the final match of the Rio Open tennis tournament against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Rio Open: Teen Carlos Alcaraz Beats Diego Schwartzman To Claim Singles Title