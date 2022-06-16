Amid Market Crisis, Crypto Business in Ukraine Announces Job Openings; Bitcoin Rise

Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a pessimistic cryptocurrency market, the Ukrainian cryptocurrency start-up, Everstake, plans to double its employees.

According to Sergey Vasylchuk, founder and CEO of Everstake, the company, which offers decentralised staking services, was well prepared for the market meltdown. Assessing and addressing potential risks is a crucial aspect of conducting business, and Vasylchuk said he had anticipated the crash.

The war in Ukraine is a good example. Before it broke out, it was a black swan, i.e., a highly unlikely event with severe consequences. But war can turn your business and yourself into a heap of ash. That’s why I decided to prepare for it, and, unfortunately, I was right,”Vasylchuk said in a series of Twitter threads.

In other news, A $29 million office building in New York City was recently put up for sale, but with a Web 3 twist: the property’s buying rights are being offered as a non-fungible token (NFT) on OpenSea. However, the listing’s price was set in Ether (ETH), which has fallen over 40 per cent since the beginning of June, along with the building’s selling price. Although Chris Okada, the NFT’s owner, promises the price will soon be modified, the NFTs worth has decreased from $29 million to $16.8 million in dollars.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 3.08 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $21,171.25 at 4:30 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 44.39 per cent, down by 0.02 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,121.20, up by 5.46 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was up by 5.59 per cent during the same time period, and it was trading at $217.64. Solana (SOL) was up by 12.88 per cent to $31.56, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 5.41 per cent to $0.4677.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.05647 at 5:00 pm IST, up by 8.65 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 4.48 per cent, and it was trading at $0.000008146. Samoyedcoin was up by 5.69 per cent, and it was trading at $0.004092, while Dogelon Mars was up by 7.94 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000002715.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $900.99 billion, an increase of 2.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $106.61 billion, an increase of 4.31 per cent.

ELEF WORLD (ELEF) was the biggest gainer, gaining 1,475.28 per cent. It was trading at $0.00002378 at 5:00 pm IST, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Handy (HANDY) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 82.24 per cent. It was trading at $0.002296.