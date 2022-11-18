Amazon Layoffs To Extend Till Next Year, Says CEO Andy Jassy: Report

The mass layoffs at Amazon have reportedly started this week in corporate ranks. While people across business verticals are expected to be impacted, Amazon’s CEO Andy Jassy has reportedly come up with a shocking revelation.

According to a report in AP, Amazon CEO has said that these mass layoffs are expected to continue till next year. In an internal note shared with the employees, Jassy reportedly said that Amazon informed its workers in devices and books divisions about layoffs. In the same, he also mentioned that some other Amazon employees got a voluntary buyout offer, as per the report.

The Jeff Bezos-founded Amazon has planned to initiate mass layoffs in an effort to cut costs. With regards to this, as per AP, Andy Jassy wrote in the memo, "I have been in this role now for about a year and a half, and without a doubt, this is the most difficult decision we have made during that time (and, we have had to make some very tough calls over the past couple of years, particularly during the heart of the pandemic).”

The CEO reportedly even added that this year’s review is “more difficult” due to the changing economic landscape in Amazon’s rapid hiring spree over the last few years. On Tuesday, Amazon started axing jobs by notifying authorities in California that it would lay off about 260 corporate workers in the state. However, till now, Amazon has not officially confirmed the exact figures of layoffs across its entire corporate workforce.

Before Amazon, other tech giants like Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and so on, also decided to sack employees to cut costs, mitigate on losses and several other reasons. As the global economic downturn sets in, tech layoffs are only getting widespread.