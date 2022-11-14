After Mass Layoffs, Twitter Now Sacks Nearly 4,400 Contractual Workers: Report

After sacking almost 50 per cent of its workforce, the Elon Musk-led social media platform, Twitter has reportedly laid off some more. This time, however, instead of the full-time employees, the contractual workers have reportedly been impacted.

According to a report in Platformer, Twitter has now sacked nearly 4,400 of its contractual workers over the weekend. It adds that out of Twitter’s 5,500 contract workers, these 4,400 discovered that they were laid off after they lost access to Slack and some other work systems.

A report in NBC News mentions that some of Twitter’s contract workers were based overseas in India, among other locations. It reads, “Full-time employees, who asked to remain unnamed because they were not authorized to speak on behalf of Twitter, said they had no internal notice before contractors they were collaborating with were let go.” Additionally, Twitter is reportedly also dismissed all of its internal communications team, as per the report.

These new layoffs at Twitter come at a time when the micro-blogging platform has already sacked nearly 50 per cent of its overall staff and close to 90 per cent of its India team. As per Elon Musk, the job cuts have reportedly been done in order to make Twitter profitable as the company has been making huge losses on a daily basis.

While media reports could not confirm the exact reasons for sacking of Twitter’s contractual workers, more changes are expected in the company’s working style in the near future. At this point, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO had reportedly been giving a lot of time to Twitter in an effort to make it into an ‘everything app.’