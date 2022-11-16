After Twitter India Layoffs, Amazon India Likely To Sack Employees: Report

After Twitter India layoffs and reports of Amazon planning to sack nearly 10,000 employees, now Amazon India is reportedly planning to lay off people. As per a new media report, Amazon India is likely to undertake layoff exercise that could potentially impact at least a few hundred jobs.

According to a report in the Economic Times, Amazon India is likely to lay off employees as a part of its global plan to deal with slowing sales and mounting losses. This comes just a few hours after the Jeff Bezos-founded company reportedly laid out plans to sack nearly 10,000 employees from its corporate and technology divisions.

The report adds that while the exact number of affected Amazon India employees is not certain, there is a likelihood that the “cuts could go deeper than a few hundred given Amazon’s sizeable workforce here, estimated at 100,000.”

“The retrenchment is happening here (India) and discussions are underway on the numbers. There is a sense it might be relatively higher as compared to peers like Meta-owned Facebook and others where India was not affected in a big way,” the ET report quoted a source as saying on Amazon layoffs expected in India.

Apart from its main offices in India, Amazon also has people working remotely or from co-working spaces across several Indian cities. The report adds that many employees of Amazon India, especially in the shared services, back-office and retail operations are under the threat of being sacked.

Before reports of Amazon India layoffs surfaced, the New York Times reported of Amazon’s plans to axe nearly 10,000 jobs starting this week. While many saw it in line with Meta, Twitter and other teach layoffs, the company did not officially comment on the same.