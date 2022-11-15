After Meta and Twitter, Now Amazon Plans To Lay Off 10,000 Employees Starting This Week: Report

Tech giant Amazon has reportedly decided to sack its workforce just like other big tech companies Meta and Twitter. Just a few days after tech industry layoffs stirred havoc, Amazon has joined the list with its plan to sack 10,000 people in the coming days. As per the New York Times, these Amazon layoffs are expected to start as early as this week.

Out of all the areas expected to be impacted, the NYT report said that Amazon plans to lay off approximately 10,000 people in its corporate and technology jobs. However, it also added that the total number of layoffs may also be “fluid.”

The report adds, “The cuts will focus on Amazon’s devices organisation, including the voice-assistant Alexa, as well as at its retail division and in human resources.” If these layoffs go as per this report, Amazon would reportedly end up sacking nearly 3 per cent of its corporate employees and less than 1 per cent of its global workforce, as per the report.

Before this as well, the company was reportedly going through a tough time as losses were mounting. The NYT also reported that from April through September, Amazon also reduced its headcount by almost 80,000 people primarily through high attrition in hourly staff. Further, the company even started by freezing hiring in many smaller teams in September, followed by freezing of corporate hiring across the company.

The NYT report mentioned that while the COVID-19 pandemic brought huge boost to the company’s revenues, it was the world’s recovery from it that brought this downfall. During this time, high costs, inflation, overinvestment for expansion and so on, are a few reasons for Amazon’s mounting losses.