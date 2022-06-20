Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Air India Considering Procuring Over 200 Aircrafts; 70% To Be Narrow-Bodied Jets

Air India has not bought a single aircraft since 2006 when it placed orders for purchasing 111 aircraft — 68 from the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and 43 from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus

Air India Considering Procuring Over 200 Aircrafts; 70% To Be Narrow-Bodied Jets
Source: Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 11:20 am

Tata Group-owned Air India is considering buying more than 200 new planes with 70 per cent of them being narrow-bodied aircraft, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

While Air India has zeroed in on Airbus’s A350 wide-bodied aircraft for the procurement, the talks with Airbus and Boeing for narrow-bodied aircraft are still on, they said.

A wide-bodied plane like Airbus A350 has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to travel long distances such as the India-US routes.

Related stories

Air India To Procure Airbus A350 Aircraft; First Plane's Delivery Likely By March 2023

Why Singapore’s Competition Commission Has Raised Concerns For Air India’s Acquisition By Tata Group 

How Tata Group Has Stepped On Gas To Turn Around Air India

Air India has not bought a single aircraft since 2006 when it placed orders for purchasing 111 aircraft — 68 from the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and 43 from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

On the sidelines of the 78th annual general meeting of the International Air Transport Association, aviation industry sources said Air India is considering buying 200 new planes. The share of narrow-bodied aircraft to that of wide-bodied planes will be 70:30.

They said that the decision on which narrow-bodied plane to buy — to go for Airbus A320 family aircraft or Boeing’s 737Max aircraft — is yet to be taken.

According to Air India's website, the airline has a total of 49 wide-bodied aircraft - 18 Boeing B777, 4 Boeing B747 and 27 Boeing B787 - in its fleet. The carrier has 79 narrow-bodied planes in its fleet too. 

Tags

Business Air India Aviation Aviation Sector Aviation Industry Airbus Boeing Airbus A350 Boeing737 Max
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 