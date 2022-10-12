Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Ahmedabad, Pune, Chennai Continue To Be India’s Most Affordable Housing Markets: Report

Knight Frank India said the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fourth-consecutive repo rate hike has decreased affordability on an average by 2 per cent across markets and increased the EMI load by 7.4 per cent

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 3:52 pm

Ahmedabad continues to be the most affordable housing market at 22 per cent, followed by Pune at 26 per cent and Chennai at 27 per cent, among the top eight cities in India, global property consultant Knight Frank India's Affordability Index for the third quarter (Q3) of 2022 showed.

However, the affordability quotient in all major property markets has declined due to the rise in median loan rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI ) recently hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps).

Knight Frank noted that a 0.95 per cent cumulative increase in the median home loan rate impacted affordability and homebuyers’ purchase decisions.

Knight Frank's proprietary Affordability Index, which tracks the Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) to income ratio for an average household, witnessed steady improvement from 2010 to 2021 across India’s eight leading cities, mainly during the pandemic when the RBI sharply reduced the repo rates.

RBI’s fourth-consecutive repo rate hikes have decreased home purchase affordability on an average by 2 per cent across markets and increased the EMI load by 7.4 per cent, as per the nine-month assessment of the Affordability Index.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said that due to the rising median loan rates, home affordability has worsened in 2022. Baijal said affordability has declined by 2 per cent across cities since the rate cycle changed. On September 30, 2022, the central bank increased the repo rate by 50 bps, taking the cumulative hike to 190 bps in 2022.

"The 0.95% cumulative increase in median home loan rate will impact homebuyers' affordability and thus their purchase decisions. However, with the need for homeownership still strong, homebuyers will make necessary compromises by considering lower-priced housing units rather than deferring their purchases as expectations of further price increases will discourage postponement," he added.

Related stories

Indiabulls Housing Finance Opens Public Issue Of Bonds To Raise Up To Rs 800 Crore

Average housing prices rises 3-10% in July to September while office rent rises up to 13%

Housing Sales Up 87% In Jan-Sep In 7 Cities; Sales Till Sep Breach Full 2019 Figure: Anarock

Tags

Business Knight Frank EMI Options RBI Repo Rates Housing Market Homebuyers Repo Rate Hike Affordable Housing
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA