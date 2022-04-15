Friday, Apr 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

‘Twitter Has Become Kind Of De Facto Square,’ Here’s How Elon Musk Plans To Change Twitter 

On Thursday, Musk made an offer to buy Twitter worth $41.39 billion. He offered $54.20 per share, at a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1.

‘Twitter Has Become Kind Of De Facto Square,’ Here’s How Elon Musk Plans To Change Twitter 
Elon Musk Photo by AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Apr 2022 11:14 am

A day after making an offer to buy Twitter Inc, Space X, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on late Thursday shared how he plans to change Twitter. 

Related stories

What Is Elon Musk Really Doing As He Guns For Twitter: All You Need To Know

Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $43 Billion: All About The 'Hostile Takeover'

Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $41.39 Billion

Musk, who is the largest shareholder of the microblogging site, in a TEDx talk show said, “It’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech. Twitter has become kind of the de facto town square. It’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they’re able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

“So one of the things that I believe Twitter should do is open-source the algorithm and make any changes to people’s tweets, if they’re emphasized or de-emphasized, and that action should be made apparent, so anyone can see that action has been taken. So there’s no sort of behind-the-scenes manipulation either algorithmically or manually,” he added. 

On Thursday, he made an offer to buy Twitter worth $41.39 billion. He offered $54.20 per share, at a 38 per cent premium to the closing price of Twitter’s stock on April 1, the last trading day before Musk bought the majority stake in the company. 

As per the regulatory filing, Musk in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor said, “Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company."

"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," he added. 

On April 4, Musk bought a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter. Musk currently owns 73.5 million shares of common stock in his personal capacity. Musk's stake in Twitter is considered a passive investment, which means Musk is a long-term investor that's looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares. 

Tags

Business International Elon Musk Twitter Twitter Elon Musk Twitter Twitter News Twitter Twitter News SpaceX CEO SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk News Twitter-Elon Musk News
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week

Top 5 OTT Titles To Watch This Week