White Paper On Status Of EV adoption In India To Be Unveiled At EVConIndia 2022

industry leaders and experts will unveil a white paper on the status of electric vehicle (EV) adoption in India at EVConIndia 2022 conference this month.

The EVConIndia 2022 is being organised by the world’s first sector-specific professional networking platform Blue Circle in Gurugram on July 29, a statement said.

The white paper on the current status of the EV industry and opportunity it offers will also be unveiled during the event, it added.

"This white paper by Alvarez and Marsal deep dives into such lanes and reveals some not-so-far seen corners, which will help in architecting the final roadmap," said Pavan Choudary, Business Intellectual Chairman of Blue Circle.

The electrification of mobility will impact energy security, import bill, pollution level, climate change and therefore, even national health and sustenance. The action in EVs will happen at the intersection of mobility, energy, and real estate, he added.

The automotive manufacturing system, ownership models, distribution and after-market support will all change substantially, he stated.

Over 100 industry leaders and subject experts are expected to meet for a day-long conference to delve into important conversations osn the challenges and opportunities of electrical vehicle adoption in India.

Besides industry leaders, the conference will be attended by subject experts, investors, innovators, leading startups, top government officials and other stakeholders.

Prominent among those who have already confirmed participation in the event include Sudhendu J Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility), NITI Aayog; Randheer Singh, Director, E-Mobility, NITI Aayog and Naveen Munjal, MD, Hero Electric.

"In order to resolve these issues, the ministries of Heavy Industries, Road Transport & Highways, New and Renewable Energy, Power, and Commerce and Industry would need to come together to promote open collaboration with the private sector," said Goutam Anand, co-founder, Blue Circle.

For the EV industry to move forward, several issues must be addressed. These include quality concerns, mass adoption, charging infrastructure, CAPEX required and ecosystem, the company said.

"EVConIndia provides the confluence of thought leaders and practitioners from all relevant areas to map the EV ecosystem and come up with a well-considered roadmap for the mass manufacturing and adoption of EVs in India," said Siddharth Anand, founder and CEO of Blue Circle.