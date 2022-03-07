Whale Investors Bargain Hunt Cardano; Bitcoin Price Rises

Large investors, known as whales, appear to be bargain-hunting Cardano’s ADA token as the programmable blockchain’s decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols see rapid growth.

The balance held by addresses with one million to 10 million coins rose to a record 12 billion ADA (worth about $9.72 billion) last week, according to a report by Coindesk that quoted data provided by a blockchain analytics firm.

The total value in the Cardano network has risen by $50 million in a week, hitting an all-time high of $160.79 million. More than 70 per cent of the funds are locked in decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap. The renewed interest by large investors may be a sign of good times ahead, assuming the broader market finds a footing. Whale selling in early September turned out to be an advance indicator of a price slide, the Coindesk report stated.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,520.48, up by 0.29 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was down by 2.24 per cent at $2,549.66, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 1.60 per cent at $0.8223, Solana (SOL) by 3.37 per cent at $84.25, and Polkadot (DOT) was trading lower by 4 per cent at $16.39.

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.59 per cent at $0.1209. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.02905. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also fell by 2.00 per cent at $0.00000003633, as per data from Coinmarketcap.com.

Latest Update

