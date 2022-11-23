Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Wait Time For US Visa Application Rises To 3 Years: Report

The waiting period for B-1/B-2 candidates who need to be interviewed is 999 days in Mumbai, 994 days in Hyderabad, 961 days in Delhi, 948 days in Chennai, and 904 days in Kolkata.

Visa Update
Visa Update Department of State

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 6:10 pm

The wait time for first-time US business (B-1) and tourist (B-2) visa applicants has reportedly increased to almost three years. This means that a first-time B-1/B-2 applicant might not be able to schedule an interview until 2025.

According to the US State Department, “the global median wait time for a tourist visa (B-1/B-2) interview appointment is under two months as of this month.”

After the US restarted its application processing in India following the pandemic, the waiting period for US visa interview jumped exponentially. According to a report by the US State Department, the waiting period for B-1/B-2 candidates who need to be interviewed is 999 days in Mumbai, 994 days in Hyderabad, 961 days in Delhi, 948 days in Chennai, and 904 days in Kolkata.

A senior official from the US Embassy in Delhi has reportedly detailed the measures taken to speed up the visa application process in India. This entails expanding the number of candidates who are qualified for interview waivers, sending drop box cases for decision-making abroad, and hiring temporary employees, The Economic Times reported.

“They should keep applying. Once the line starts moving and wait time drops, they can advance their interview date without any fees,” the report quoted a senior embassy official explaining what applicants facing a nearly 1,000-day wait for an interview in India could do.

According to a tweet by the US State Department “Emergency appointments are available within days for applicants who meet the criteria. We are committed to reducing wait times as quickly as possible.”

As per the report, the US is giving priority to some visa categories due to a large number of visa applications across all categories. This includes students during the admissions season, followed by drop box cases for skilled workers, repeat B-1/B-2 visa applicants (whose visas expired within four years of their initial application and now qualify them for an interview waiver), and crews. The US reportedly anticipates a faster recovery than expected in the processing time and expects a return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the fiscal year 2023. 
 
 

