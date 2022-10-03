Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Vistara Introduces Live TV Channels On Its Dreamliners

Currently, the airline has 53 planes in its fleet, including two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Oct 2022 8:50 am

Full-service carrier Vistara has introduced live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft and plans to expand the option to other planes in the coming months.

Currently, the airline has 53 planes in its fleet, including two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

"We have introduced Live TV on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, helping our customers to feel connected with the rest of the world even at 35,000 ft," an airline spokesperson said.
These planes are operated on international routes.

Two sports channels and three news channels are now available for customers.

"The service is currently available on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and we are looking at expanding it to more aircraft in our fleet in the coming months," the spokesperson said.  

