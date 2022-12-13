Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

US Hits Zimbabwe President's Son With Sanctions

Home Business

US Hits Zimbabwe President's Son With Sanctions

Those sanctioned include Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the son of the previously sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Biden administration
Biden administration Facebook/Joe Biden

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 8:19 am

The Biden administration on Monday slapped corruption sanctions on the son of Zimbabwe's president as the U.S. prepares to host a major summit of African leaders in Washington.
     
The Treasury Department announced it was hitting four Zimbabwean people and two companies with penalties for their roles in undermining democracy and facilitating high-level graft. 
     
Those sanctioned include Emmerson Mnangagwa, Jr., the son of the previously sanctioned Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
     
Treasury said the younger Mnangagwa has been in charge of his father's business interests related to a prominent businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and his Sakunda Holdings company, both of which are already subject to U.S. sanctions. 
     
The sanctions freeze any assets the targets may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar Americans from doing business with them.
     
“We urge the Zimbabwean government to take meaningful steps towards creating a peaceful, prosperous, and politically vibrant Zimbabwe, and to address the root causes of many of Zimbabwe's ills: corrupt elites and their abuse of the country's institutions for their personal benefit,” Treasury said in a statement.
     
“The goal of sanctions is behaviour change," it said. 
     
"Today's actions demonstrate our support for a transparent and prosperous Zimbabwe.”
     
In addition to Mnangagwa, Monday's sanctions target Tagwirei's wife, Sandra Mpunga; Nqobile Magwizi, and Obey Chimuka, along with the firms Fossil Agro and Fossil Contracting. 
     
All of them are connected to Tagwirei and Sakunda Holdings. 

Tags

Business USA Zimbabwe Biden Administration Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Natasha Dupeyrón: People Can Step Over Women, Their Intelligence, And Their Feelings, Just Because Of Their Looks

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone

Malaika Arora's Fangirl Moment With Post Malone