Saturday, May 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

US Chipmaker Nvidia Fined $5.5 Million Over Crypto Mining, Bitcoin Rises

The price of Bitcoin rose by 0.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum rose by 0.54 per cent

US Chipmaker Nvidia Fined $5.5 Million Over Crypto Mining, Bitcoin Rises
Nvidia, located in California, would allegedly pay $5.5 million to resolve claims that it illegally concealed how many of its graphics cards were sold to bitcoin miners.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 May 2022 6:28 pm

US-based chipmaker Nvidia will reportedly pay $5.5 million to settle charges that it unlawfully obscured details of how many of its graphics cards were sold to cryptocurrency miners.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced the charges and a settlement with the company, IANS reported. The order claims that Nvidia misled investors by reporting a huge boost in revenue related to “gaming”, while hiding how much its success relied on the far more volatile crypto market, according to a report by The Verge.

In another development, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced on Thursday that the US District Court for the Southern District of New York has ordered Bitmex’s founders to pay a total of $30 million dollars “for illegally operating a cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform and anti-money laundering violations”.

Related stories

Uzbekistan Legalises Crypto Mining; Elon Musk Changes His Profile Picture To Bored Ape NFT

Crypto Mining Cost Not To Be Allowed As Deduction Under I-T Act: Govt

JLR, NVIDIA Team Up For Next Generation Driving Systems, AI-Enabled Services

Crypto Prices 

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.51 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $36,067.26 at 5:15 pm IST. According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.54 per cent, down by 0.06 per cent in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $2,689.58, and it rose by 0.54 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) fell by 0.23 per cent in the same period and was trading at $374.83. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.07 per cent to $81.79, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.25 per cent to $0.783.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.128 on Coinmarketcap.com at 5:15 p.m., up by 1.24 per cent. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.45 per cent, and was trading at $0.0000199. Samoyedcoin was down by 3.59 per cent, and was trading at $0.01217, while Dogelon Mars was down by 1.35 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000008374. 

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.66 trillion, an increase of 0.64 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was at $91.83 billion, a decrease of 25.46 per cent.

MetaPay (METAPAY) was the biggest gainer, gaining 647.01 per cent. It was trading at $0.00003914 at 5:15 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, SafeFolki (SFK) witnessed the maximum loss and fell by 83.58 per cent. It was trading at $0.0000000002833.
 

Tags

Business NVIDIA Cryptocurrency Bitcoins Ethereum Crypto Mining US Securities And Exchange Commission Crypto Market New York City
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?

Why Is Mukesh Ambani Headed To London With Boots And Other Acquisitions?