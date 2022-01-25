Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

UN Experts To Analyse The Environmental Impact Of The Massive Oil Spill in Peru

Following the crude oil spill at a refinery near Lima, UN experts are evaluating and proposing immediate steps to curb its environmental impact

UN Experts To Analyse The Environmental Impact Of The Massive Oil Spill in Peru
Oil Spill In Peru - AP Photo/Martin Mejia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 1:34 pm

A team of UN experts has arrived in Lima to analyse the environmental impact of the massive oil spill off the coast of Lima. On January 15, an oil spill, estimated to be of about 6,000 barrels, took place at a refinery near Lima, operated by Spanish energy company Repsol. 

According to the Environmental Assessment and Control Agency under the Ministry of Environment, Peru, the oil spill affected about 1.8 square km of coastline and 7.1 square km of sea. 
On January 22, the Peruvian government declared a 90-day environmental emergency in the coastal area of Lima.

Responding to Peru's request for international aid, the UN sent its team to evaluate and propose immediate steps to curb the environmental impact caused by the oil spill in Ventanilla. 

Related stories

Undersea Volcanic Eruption Causes Oil Spill on the Peruvian Pacific coast

The team of UN specialists intends to carry out a rapid assessment of the socio-environmental impact of the oil spill and advise the authorities on the management and coordination of the response. 
According to Repsol Peru's President Jaime Fernandez-Cuesta, "There was initially a "misperception" about the amount of crude oil spilled into the sea, but containment efforts were begun "as soon as there was awareness of the magnitude of the event". 



 

Tags

Business Oil Spill The United Nations Environment & Ecology
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Declines 48% To Rs 1,042 Crore Amid Chip Shortage In December Quarter

Maruti Suzuki Net Profit Declines 48% To Rs 1,042 Crore Amid Chip Shortage In December Quarter

Sensex Rebounds 367 Points; Maruti, Axis Bank, SBI Top Gainers

Indian Economy Has Recovered 'Handsomely' From Pandemic-Induced Disruptions: Former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman

Fed To Signal Rate Hike As It Launches Risky Inflation Fight

Asian Shares Decline Amid Omicron, Fed, Ukraine Jitters

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies