Ukraine Raises $600,000 Through NFTs To Rebuild Museums Destroyed in Russian Invasion

Ukraine has raised over $600,000 through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which will be used towards rebuilding the country’s museums, theatres and other cultural institutions that have been destroyed in the Russian invasion that began this February.

The Ukrainian MetaHistory NFT-Museum also sold 1,282 artworks on its first day of sales, raising 190 Ether cryptocurrency tokens for the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, the museum told Bloomberg in an email.

Elsewhere, payment service provider Visa has launched a ‘Creator Program’ that aims at educating small entrepreneurs to understand and leverage NFTs to expand their businesses further.

According to Visa, the new program will help digital-first artists, musicians, fashion designers, and filmmakers to strengthen their small businesses using NFTs to navigate through the new category of e-commerce.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 3.22 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $46,704.40 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 40.90 per cent, down by 0.45 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,491.04, a rise of 6.20 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 4.02 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $450.05. Solana (SOL) was up by 8.98 per cent to $137.05, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 3.16 per cent to $1.19.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was up 5.10 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1435 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 6.10 per cent and was trading at $0.00002709. Samoyedcoin was up by 16.82 per cent, trading at $0.02568, while Dogelon Mars was up by 10.62 per cent, and was trading at $0.000001047.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $2.17 trillion, an increase of 4.42 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $121.86 billion, down by 14.20 per cent, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

Blockchain Brawlers (BRWL) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 307.41 per cent. It was trading at $0.5712 at 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, Misbloc (MSB) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 18.73 per cent. It was trading at $0.03942, Coinmarketcap.com reported.