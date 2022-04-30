Ukraine Government Launches NFT Website; Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu Fall

The Ukraine government has launched a new website to facilitate the purchase and sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to raise funds for its ongoing war efforts.

The Ukrainian government's new website has listed the links and images of all the NFTs available for sale. These NFTs can be bought on the OpenSea platform and paid for using only Ethereum (ETH) crypto.

In other news, Telegram now allows its users to send crypto payments to each other. Users can send crypto payments without any transaction fees by using Toncoin crypto, which is a decentralised blockchain crypto designed by Telegram.

The new big update of @_AidForUkraine website. We’ve added the NFT section: now you can donate or buy NFTs. All funds as always will contribute to the Ukrainian victory. Ready, steady, NFT 👉 https://t.co/x7OscenXCz pic.twitter.com/Zo9hYufHSB — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) April 27, 2022

Cryptocurrency Prices

The global crypto market cap decreased by 2.73 per cent to $1.76 trillion at 8.50 am. The global crypto volume was also down by 2.06 per cent to $93.17 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

"Bitcoin declined from a high of $40,200 and is currently trading slightly above $38,600. Most altcoins underperformed, when compared to the market leader, indicating a lower appetite for risk among traders," says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $38,695.20, lower by 2.51 per cent in the last 24 hours. Ethereum (ETH) was trading lower by 3.27 per cent at $2,826.11.

Among other significant coins, Cardano (ADA) was down by 3.47 per cent at $0.8073, Algorand (ALGO) was trading with a loss of 8.51 per cent at $0.6356, Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 2.24 per cent at $395.42, Solana (SOL) was trading with a loss of 3.26 per cent at $94.37, and Polkadot (DOT) fell 3.33 per cent at $16.30.

Today’s top gainer was ARTII Token (ARTII), which was up by 1638.69 per cent at $0.1301. The top loser was Vulkania (VLK), which was down by 98.74 per cent at $0.00178.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 1.04 per cent at $0.1351. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.08645. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) lost 2.28 per cent at$0.00002229.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) lost 2.83 per cent to trade at $0.000000974, Floki Inu (FLOKI) fell 12.85 per cent at $0.00001717 and Samoyed Coin (SAMO) was down by 4.51 cent at $0.01578.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was down by 4.92 per cent at $17,096.59, Terra (LUNA) was trading with a loss of 2.47 per cent at $85.56, Avalanche (AVAX) lost 3.83 per cent at $64.07, Uniswap (UNI) was down by 4.82 per cent to trade at $7.71, and Aave (AAVE) was down by 2.22 per cent to trade at $159.34.