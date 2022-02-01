Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
TRAI Recommendation On 5G Spectrum By March 2022: Telecom Minister

The minister said the Department of Telecom is parallelly working on another auction-related process to start the spectrum auction at the earliest.

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 6:25 pm

 The telecom minister Ashwani Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's recommendation on the 5G spectrum is expected to come by March, after which spectrum auction will be held expeditiously for the rollout of the next-generation service.

Commenting on the Union Budget 2022-23, the minister said that "recommendations on 5G are expected by March".

He said that the budget focuses on enhancing research and development of indigenous technology.

The minister said that the government will make efforts for 5G services rolled out in India in 2022. 

