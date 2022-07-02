To learn Crypto Queen's whereabouts in a fraud case, FBI is offering $100K, Bitcoin Rise

Areward of up to $100,000 has
Crypto Prices
The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,223.24 at 5:00 pm IST.
According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.37 per cent, down by 0.00 per cent in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,044.10, down by 0.02 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $217.97. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.21 per cent to $32.66, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.68 per cent to $0.4493.
Meme Coins
Dogecoin was trading at $0.06721 at 5:00 pm IST, up by 4.08 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.08 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001012. Samoyedcoin was up by 5.27 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007208, while Dogelon Mars was down by 3.51 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003085.
Overall Scenario
According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $865.77 billion, a increase of 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $56.07 billion, an decrease of 23.82 per cent.