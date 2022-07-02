Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
To learn Crypto Queen's whereabouts in a fraud case, FBI is offering $100K, Bitcoin Rise

The price of Bitcoin rose by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, Ethereum down 0.02 per cent

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the apprehension of "Crypto Queen."

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:45 pm

Areward of up to $100,000 has been offered by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for information that results in the capture of "Crypto Queen" Ruja Ignatova.

Ignatova, who was added to the FBI's list of "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives," is sought after for allegedly being the mastermind behind a major fraud operation that harmed millions of investors throughout the globe.

OneCoin, a startup located in Bulgaria and billed as the "Bitcoin killer," was founded in 2014 by Ignatova and her business partner.
Metaverse is more than just an idea. The way cars are sold has already changed due to it. 

India's first virtual vehicle showroom has been opened by VR-based auto tech company CarzSo. In the metaverse, customers can purchase used vehicles. 

They can select from a variety of manufacturers and models that we have carefully chosen, said Vaibhav Sharma, founder and CEO of CarzSo, to indianexpress.com

Carzso provides search options that enable you to quickly locate the ideal vehicle. 

Users can explore a wide selection of automobiles and narrow down their choices by make, model, price range, body shape, etc. with the assurance that they will only buy the best cars.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market rose by 0.30 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $19,223.24 at 5:00 pm IST.
According to Coinmarketcap.com, its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 42.37 per cent, down by 0.00 per cent in the last 24 hours.


Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $1,044.10, down by 0.02 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) was down by 0.26 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $217.97. Solana (SOL) was up by 1.21 per cent to $32.66, while Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.68 per cent to $0.4493.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin was trading at $0.06721 at 5:00 pm IST, up by 4.08 per cent on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was up by 1.08 per cent, and it was trading at $0.00001012. Samoyedcoin was up by 5.27 per cent, and it was trading at $0.007208, while Dogelon Mars was down by 3.51 per cent, and it was trading at $0.0000003085.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $865.77 billion, a increase of 0.32 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $56.07 billion, an decrease of 23.82 per cent.

