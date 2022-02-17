Thursday, Feb 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Tesla Faces Another Us Investigation: Unexpected Braking

The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years

Tesla Faces Another Us Investigation: Unexpected Braking
Tesla Faces Another Us Investigation: Unexpected Braking Unsplash

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2022 5:33 pm

US auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. 

The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years. 

No crashes or injuries were reported.

The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features such as adaptive cruise control and “Autopilot,” which allows them to automatically brake and steer within their lanes.

Documents posted Thursday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say the vehicles can unexpectedly brake at highway speeds. 

“Complainants report that the rapid deceleration can occur without warning, and often repeatedly during a single drive cycle,” the agency says.

Many owners in the complaints say they are afraid of a rear-end crash on a freeway.

The probe is another in a string of enforcement efforts by the agency that include Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” software. Despite their names, neither feature can drive the vehicles without people supervising.(AP)

Tags

Business Business Tesla Elon Musk Electric Vehicles (EVs)
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

BYJU's To Invest $200 Million In Tuition Centre Expansion

BYJU's To Invest $200 Million In Tuition Centre Expansion

Free Wheeling of Power Under National Hydrogen Policy: Singh

Dealshare Raises $45 Million From ADIA In Series E Funding

Zerodha Co-founder Nikhil Kamath Invests In Drone Start-up

Visa, Amazon Announce Worldwide Payment Agreement

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Patients lie on hospital beds as they wait at a temporary holding area outside Caritas Medical Centre in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hospitals Overwhelmed Amid Surge In Covid Cases

Ukraine's Unity Day Ukrainian national flag waves over the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, just 40 kilometers (25 miles) from some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops massed at the border of Ukraine, feels particularly perilous.

People In Ukraine Celebrate 'Day Of Unity'

Rescue workers and residents search for victims in an area affected by landslides in Petropolis, Brazil.

Deadly Brazil Rains Set Off Mudslides, Several Dead

India's captain Rohit Sharma, right, and West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greet each other after India won the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

IND v WI, 1st T20: Dream Debut For Ravi Bishnoi, India Keep West Indies Winless

Residents pose with the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics mascots ice sculptures and an illuminated torch on display with the ice sculptures lit by colorful lights at the Longqingxia Ice and Snow Festival, during the Lantern Festival in Yanqing district of Beijing.

Longqingxia Ice And Snow Festival