Tech Mahindra Unveils TechMVerse To Drive Commerce In Metaverse

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday announced the launch of TechMVerse, its Metaverse practice to deliver interactive and immersive experiences in the Metaverse for its customers.

With an aim to transform customer experience and deliver real business outcomes, Tech Mahindra will leverage its world-leading network and infrastructure capabilities along with its foundational technological capabilities, including pervasive Artificial Intelligence (AI), Blockchain, 5G, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Quantum Computing to build B2B use cases across sectors, the company said in a release.

In its initial phase, Tech Mahindra will leverage the opportunities presented by the Metaverse through various use cases including DealerVerse - metaverse-based car dealership, Middlemist - NFT marketplace, Meta Bank – a virtual bank, and gaming center.



It will offer immersive digital and professional experience services around design, content, as well as low code plug and play Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Blockchain platforms, while also aligning the metaverse strategy with Tech Mahindra’s digital and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.

Further, Tech Mahindra has also collaborated with Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. to offer exclusive Digital Collectibles, starting with a series based on one of the most iconic brands from the latter’s stable.

These collectibles will be listed, minted, and offered for sale through Tech Mahindra’s industry-leading NFT Marketplace platform, the release said.



“Metaverse has the power to disrupt our reality, as well as the future, for good. At Tech Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of 5G and our entry into the Metaverse is yet another milestone in our journey of catalyzing future-readiness and disrupting and transforming customer experiences," CP Gurnani, MD and CEO of Tech Mahindra, said.



"The fundamental layers of metaverse are very well integrated within Tech Mahindra and its competencies. From infrastructure to experience, from spatial computing to now commerce, TechMahindra’s platform, the TechMverse would enable seamless integration between our known expertise in 5G with our skills in AI, AR/VR and blockchain."

Tech Mahindra would be training 1,000 engineers to ensure that they are ready to solve complex business challenges and imagine new worlds for customers and the society, Gurnani said.