Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens On A Flat Note, Nifty Below 16,300

The Indian equity benchmarks opened on a flat note on Monday, as indicated by SGX Future index. At 9:24 am, the BSE Sensex was up 112 points or 0.21 per cent at 54,438, whereas the Nifty 50 Index was down 0.03 per cent at 16,260.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares surged 0.04 per cent, amidst the fear of inflation and rising interest rates globally. The Hang Seng dipped 1.46 per cent or 20,663 points. The shares of Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.85 per cent .

On Friday, the S&P 500 Index surged 0.57 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,901.36, on account of fears of a slowdown in the Chinese economy owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 8.77 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31,261.90. The Nasdaq slipped 33.88 points, or 0.3%, to 11,354.62.

Back home, barring FMCG, IT, Media, Metal, banking, and oil and gas, all other sectoral indices were trading in green between 0.14 per cent to 1.72 per cent. The Nifty Midcap 50 index advanced 0.24 per cent at 7,609, whereas the Nifty Midcap 100 Index advanced 0.17 per cent at 27,918.

Amongst the Nifty 50 index companies, Maruti, Hero Motocorp Limited, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints and Apollo Hospitals were the top gainers, whereas JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, ITC and UPL Limited were the top losers.

Meanwhile, amongst the BSE-listed companies, Maruti, Mahindra and Mahindra, Asian Paints, Titan, and Kotak Bank were the top gainers, whereas Tata Steel, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Reliance and Powergrid were the top losers.

The foreign institutional investors (FII) on Friday remained net sellers worth Rs 1,265 crore, whereas the domestic institutional investors remained net buyers worth Rs 2,148 crore, as per the data available on NSE. The crude oil prices slipped 0.04 per cent to $110.24 per barrel.

The Brent crude oil benchmark surged 0.23 per cent or 82 cents to $112.68 per barrel. Moreover, the Rupee slumped 10 paise to an all-time low of 77.72 against the US dollar, on account of negative trends in domestic equities as well as persistent foreign fund outflow.